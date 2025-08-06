Proton e.MAS 7 becomes Malaysia’s fastest-selling EV, 3,632 units sold as at May 31

PETALING JAYA: As the Proton e.MAS brand marks its first anniversary, Proton Holdings Bhd subsidiary Pro-Net reported that e.MAS 7 continues to be the No. 1 electric vehicle (EV) in Malaysia, with 3,632 units sold as at May 31 – comprising 3,399 units locally and 233 exported.

Achieving this milestone within just five months since deliveries began in January, the e.MAS 7 has come Malaysia’s fastest-selling EV.

This achievement comes just one year after the launch of the Proton e.MAS brand. Unveiled in June 12, 2024, the brand introduced its flagship model, the e.MAS 7, on Dec 16, 2024, which has since emerged as a frontrunner in Malaysia’s fast-evolving EV segment.

Despite pricing pressures across the EV market, the e.MAS 7 continues to perform strongly, signalling a clear reflection of the trust Malaysians place in the Proton brand and its commitment to quality.

“This strong show of support from Malaysians is incredibly encouraging. It validates our strategy, strengthens belief in the Proton e.MAS brand, and reaffirms the value of investing in home-grown innovation,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

“The e.MAS 7’s success is a strong indicator of where the market is heading and we’re proud to be leading that charge.”

More than just selling cars, Pro-Net is also actively expanding the ecosystem that removes barriers to everyday EV adoption and a better ownership experience. In just one year, Proton e.MAS has included more than 2,500 public charging points in the Integrated Live Charging Map inside the e.MAS 7 and in the e.MAS app, offering a coverage of over 90% nationwide.

To support EV customers nationwide, 44 Proton e.MAS dealerships have been appointed, with 32 already operational. The brand has also expanded its after-sales footprint with six more 3S centres opening soon, adding to the 24 3S centres that have been servicing customers.

“We are deeply grateful to all Malaysians who have supported Proton e.MAS from the very beginning,” said Zhang. “Your enthusiasm, trust, and belief in our vision have made this journey possible. As we look ahead, we remain committed to making electric mobility more accessible, more reliable, and more Malaysian than ever. The future is electric, and it’s proudly ours to build together.”

As part of the Proton e.MAS First Anniversary celebration, the Peace of Mind Campaign offers existing e.MAS owners a complimentary 32-point vehicle inspection, covering key areas such as brake pads, battery, electronic systems, lighting, tires, wipers and air conditioning. The campaign also includes a free software inspection. Thie initiative runs from June 1, to July 1.