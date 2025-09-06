Proton e.MAS 7 is now available in Trinidad and Tobago

PETALING JAYA: Proton Holdings Bhd’s international sales division (ISD) has launched its first electric vehicle, the Proton e.MAS 7, in Trinidad and Tobago.

The country is the second international market for the model and comes three months after its international debut in Nepal.

Launched in Malaysia in December last year, the e.MAS 7 is already the company’s third most popular export model, behind the Proton Saga and Proton X50.

Held at the capital city of Port of Spain, the launch event was officiated and witnessed by Ansa Motors Ltd sector head Jean-Marc Mouttet, and Ansa MCAL Ltd new business development general manager Alexander Sabga.

Motors is Proton’s official distributor in the dual island Caribbean nation.

In conjunction with the launch and to better serve its growing EV customer base, Ansa Motors unveiled a new, state-of-the-art EV showroom at The City of Grand Bazaar. The new facility will offer customers to explore its EV lineup, learn about EV technology and receive specialised support.

Building on the entry of the Proton X50 and Proton X90 into the Trinidad and Tobago market last year, this launch further reinforces Proton’s continuous efforts in global expansion and bringing advanced automotive technology to its export markets. To date, 481 units of Proton vehicles have been exported to the country, which has a population of approximately 1.4 million. These include 271 units of the Proton X50, 141 units of the Proton X90 and 44 units of the Proton Saga.

“Proton’s journey with the e.MAS 7 into the Trinidadian market is a significant moment for for the company. It strongly reflects our commitment to leading the adoption of EVs in the nation and marks another pivotal step in our international expansion. This also clearly demonstrates Proton’s dedication to leading the charge for EV adoption in our export portfolio and we can’t wait to roll it out to additional export markets such as Mauritius and Singapore later this year,” said Proton International sales division director Edmund Lim Meng Thong.