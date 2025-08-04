Proton e.MAS 7 most popular EV for three consecutive months

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s first electric vehicle (EV), the Proton e.MAS 7, has maintained its top position in the segment for three consecutive months, making it the best-selling EV model in Malaysia.

In a statement today, Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (PRO-NET) said it sold 797 Proton e.MAS 7 units in March and delivered 1,853 units in the first quarter of 2025.

PRO-NET chief executive officer Zhang Qiang said this achievement is an encouragement for them to offer quality products and best customer experiences.

“Our goal is not only to sell cars but to develop an ecosystem along with a complete EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia,“ he said.

Affordably designed, its spacious cabin and luggage space and its innovative features are key reasons for its popularity, PRO-NET added.

The charging ecosystem, along with the Proton e.MAS 7 app provides access to more than 2,300 public charging points.