Puspakom centres at Glenmarie and Batu Caves now operate seven days a week

PETALING JAYA: Puspakom (Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre) has extended its vehicle inspection operations at Glenmarie and Batu Caves to seven days a week, in a move to improve convenience for customers.

The extension will be implemented on a three-month trial basis as part of Puspakom’s broader efforts to enhance accessibility and service efficiency.

Following the Klang Valley rollout, Puspakom is planning to gradually extend this operating model to centres in Penang and Johor Bahru, and eventually to other high-traffic locations nationwide.

“We understand that many vehicle owners are only able to come for inspections on weekends. This is our commitment to deliver smoother, more customer-centric experiences across our centres,” said CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman.

This decision to operate daily follows a successful daily service pilot at the Glenmarie branch in 2024, which received positive feedback from both private and commercial vehicle owners. The trial had shown that extended hours significantly reduced peak-time congestion and provided more flexibility for working adults.

As part of its on-going transformation, Puspakom has undertaken major digital and operational upgrades to modernise the inspection experience. These include the upgrading of its proprietary Computer Aided Vehicle Inspection System, the integration of artificial intelligence into its inspection process to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy, and the future introduction of dedicated electric vehicle inspection lanes in support of the government’s Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint 2021-2030.

“These innovations underscore our readiness to meet future regulatory and industry demands, and reflect our commitment to deliver faster, smarter and future-ready inspections,” Mahmood said.

Puspakom, Malaysia’s national vehicle inspection body for the past 31 years, operates 53 inspection centres, 30 visit sites, and 50 mobile units nationwide, conducting over four million inspections annually. All vehicle examiners are certified to carry out vehicle inspections according to standards set by the Road Transport Department.

“This daily service model reflects our mission to lead the recently liberalised industry through quality, innovation, and integrity,” said Mahmood.