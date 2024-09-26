Queen: Malaysia empowering over 500,000 women entrepreneurs via microfinancing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is committed to women’s economic empowerment by supporting more than 500,000 women entrepreneurs through microfinance programmes that provide capital and training to start and grow their businesses, said Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Her Majesty said the “Digital Divas” initiative has equipped 100,000 women with digital skills, enabling them to thrive in the gig economy and e-commerce sectors.

“We have also focused on reducing the gender pay gap through the ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’ campaign that raised awareness and prompted many companies to review and rectify their compensation structures,” the Queen said in her speech at the 2024 World Women Economic & Business Summit (WWEBS) here today.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also said while the challenges remain among marginalised communities, Malaysia is committed to leaving no woman behind to progress towards the goals that would propel the country along the path of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The Queen said some of these goals and the strategies being implemented to achieve them include reducing the gender pay gap to less than 5% by 2030 and ensuring 40% of senior management positions held by women by 2035.

“To achieve these goals, we need collaborative efforts from all sectors of society. I call upon everyone – leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers to join in this noble pursuit.

“Let us work together to build a world where every woman and girl can reach her full potential,” Her Majesty said.

The Queen added that Malaysia should learn best practices in terms of women empowerment around the world and adapt them to the local context to develop innovative solutions that address the country’s unique challenges.

“Through this approach, we hope to create a model of women’s empowerment that is distinctly Malaysian yet globally relevant,” Her Majesty said.

2024 WWEBS aimed to highlight the crucial role that women play in driving progress across all sectors of society.

This year’s theme, “Champion Women, Ignite Progress”, underscored the importance of promoting gender equality, expanding access to education, and ensuring career advancement for women in every industry. – Bernama