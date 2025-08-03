Regulators must uphold integrity to grow capital markets says SC

KUALA LUMPUR: Market regulators must operate with integrity and a facilitative approach to drive value creation and expand capital markets, particularly amid evolving challenges, said Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi.

He emphasised that trust in fair treatment by regulators is essential for maintaining orderly markets.

Mohammad Faiz highlighted the need for regulators to balance oversight with market development, avoiding excessive conservatism that stifles innovation.

“Building trust requires strong institutional frameworks. Like regional peers, we have a dual mandate: ensuring fair markets while developing them,“ he stated during his keynote at the Malaysian Student Leaders’ Summit.

He noted the SC’s role in expanding Malaysia’s capital market from RM600 billion in the 1990s to RM4.1 trillion by 2023.

However, he acknowledged setbacks in areas like digital assets and carbon credits, which are yet to mature.

“Our development mandate reassures the market of our growth commitment,“ he added.

The SC is reviewing strategies to address future challenges, including funding economic growth, inflation-beating returns, and retirement security.

Medium-term priorities include climate adaptation financing and strengthening ASEAN ties post-tariff liberalisation.

Mohammad Faiz also dismissed the notion that corporate failures always stem from blameworthy actions.

“Business disruptions or poor decisions often lead to downturns. For instance, only five of the original 30 Dow Jones firms from the 1930s survive today,“ he concluded. – Bernama