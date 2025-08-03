Arif-Roy King win first Super 300 Title at Macau Open 2025

MALAYSIAN men’s doubles pair Arif Junaidi-Yap Roy King secured their breakthrough Super 300 championship at the Macau Open, overcoming Indonesia’s formidable duo Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in straight sets on Sunday.

The world number 24 Malaysian partnership triumphed 22-20, 21-18 in a compelling 79-minute final at the East Asian Games Dome, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

This victory represented sweet redemption for Arif-Roy King, who had previously suffered three consecutive defeats against the world number 8 Indonesian pair, including a painful three-set loss in the Spain Masters final last year.

The championship match encountered unusual circumstances as play was repeatedly interrupted by court maintenance, with officials conducting regular mop-downs due to water leakage from the venue’s roof - a recurring issue that had affected previous finals at the tournament.

Despite these challenging conditions, the Malaysian duo maintained their composure and executed their game plan effectively to claim their first BWF World Tour Super 300 title, adding another achievement to Malaysia’s badminton success story.

The triumph not only breaks their losing streak against the Indonesian specialists but also establishes Arif-Roy King as a formidable force in international men’s doubles competition.