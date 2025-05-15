Renewable energy policies driving Malaysian automotive sector’s transformation

PETALING JAYA: The automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, fuelled by a global drive towards sustainability and innovation.

In Malaysia, new policies promoting renewable energy are sparking significant growth and reshaping the local market landscape.

Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) senior director of industry development division Faizal Mohd Yusof said as the Asean Chair for 2025, Malaysia is committed to advocating for the interests and developments of the region, particularly in key sectors such as automotive.

“These transformations align seamlessly with Miti’s objectives to foster innovation, sustainability and global competitiveness, while supporting Malaysia’s national goals of achieving net-zero carbon targets and advancing environmental, social, and governance principles.

“Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship further underscores our readiness to support other member states in their transition towards innovation and sustainability, positioning the region as a global leader in the automotive sector,“ Faizal said at the grand opening of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2025 today.

He said the show embodies that commitment, showcasing the growing trends of energy transition, electrification, and digitalisation that are reshaping automotive mobility and logistics.

Faizal said Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2025 is more than just an exhibition. It is a dynamic platform that reflects the evolving automotive landscape and Malaysia’s pivotal role in driving regional and global progress.

“This year, I am thrilled to witness that Automechanika Kuala Lumpur has expanded significantly to meet market anticipation. The exhibition now spans six halls, up from five last year. With 311 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, this event facilitates unparalleled business networking opportunities while delivering a vibrant and engaging experience for all.

“From business-to-business to business-to-consumer interactions, this exhibition serves as a single platform to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market,“ he said.

Faizal noted that Automechanika Kuala Lumpur provides a unique opportunity for international players to capitalise on this emerging market while enabling local companies to learn from global leaders and expand their networks. This synergy between local and international players is critical for fostering sustainable businesses that are equipped to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

“The show’s focus on automotive mobility solutions addresses the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the industry today. Through events like the Automotive Mobility Solutions Conference, collision repair training workshops and autoFEST@KL, attendees can explore new trends in energy transition, new energy applications and alternative renewable energy sources – great ways to uncover insights and strategies that drive innovation and sustainability,“ he said.

The expansion of the exhibition and its carefully curated events reflect Miti’s commitment to fostering a greener, smarter, and safer automotive industry, he said.

By providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing, Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2025 empowers participants to seize global opportunities, build sustainable businesses, and contribute to the region’s economic and environmental goals.

This year’s Automechanika showcases Malaysia’s leadership in driving a sustainable automotive industry. By connecting local companies with global leaders, we’re fostering economic growth and a smarter, greener future for Asean.

“Let us seize this opportunity to network, innovate and drive progress together,“ Faizal said.

Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2025, organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, is on until Friday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre with 311 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions.