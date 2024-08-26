ReSkills plans to expand to Sabah, Sarawak as its MyESG100 initiative gains traction

KUALA LUMPUR: Global online learning platform ReSkills is planning to expand to Sabah and Sarawak, following the growing success of its MyESG100 initiative.

The move is part of its broader strategy to promote environmental, social and governance (ESG) education across Malaysia and beyond.

ReSkills and MyESG100 founder Ken Lim said that following successful implementations in Penang and Taiping, ReSkills is now eyeing expansion to East Malaysia.

“We have received interest from Sabah and Sarawak, while we are still in the planning stages, these regions are certainly on our radar. Expanding to more regions will increase awareness and allow us to reach more people,” he said in an exclusive interview with SunBiz.

Lim highlighted the motivation behind MyESG100.

“We founded MyESG100 because we recognised the importance of sustainability across all business types, from large listed companies to small and medium enterprises. As we navigate our own business journey, we realised we have a role to play in promoting ESG practices, particularly through education. Our goal is to create a platform that facilitates meaningful dialogue and empowers more people to access ESG education,” he said.

As for ESG education, Lim acknowledged the challenges in promoting sustainability, emphasising the vastness of the subject and the lack of in-depth awareness.

“People are familiar with the term ESG, but not everyone understands its components and the reasons for integrating these practices into their business models. Traditionally, sustainability is seen as an added burden, something that requires a separate department to manage. This perception is a major challenge that we’re working to change,” he said.

In response to these challenges, Lim said, ReSkills has developed the concept of MyESG100, alongside the innovative “Smart Learning Hub”.

“The Smart Learning Hub is a physical manifestation of our commitment to ESG. Powered by solar energy and equipped with the latest technology, these hubs provide real-world examples of how businesses can incorporate sustainability into their operations.”

Lim said MyESG100 is built around “SMART Pillars” – sustainability, mobility, accessibility, renewability and technology. “These pillars represent our strategy to make education accessible to all, even in rural areas, by bridging the digital divide with renewable energy and advanced technology.”

Looking ahead, Lim envisions leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to enhance MyESG100.

“We are developing systems to track energy consumption and user engagement within our hubs, which will provide valuable data to support our ESG goals. Our aim is to form partnerships with global entities and continue leading by example.”

ReSkills’ global online learning platform plays a crucial role in the success of MyESG100, providing flexible, accessible education tailored to various industries, Lim said.

“We have seen significant user growth since integrating ESG elements into our platform. We also offer a range of sustainability-focused courses that educate users about the importance of ESG, thereby driving real change,” he added.

Lim emphasised the importance of starting small and building gradually.

“For businesses that are new to ESG, the recommendation is focusing on key areas of impact, such as energy efficiency and community engagement. By taking small steps, businesses can gradually build a culture of sustainability,” he suggested.

He mentioned that as ReSkills continues to expand its footprint and impact, MyESG100 stands as a testament to the its commitment to making sustainability a priority, one educational step at a time.