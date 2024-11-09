Resorts World Genting signs MoUs with Nestle and Aqina Farm

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Resorts World Genting (RWG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nestle Malaysia to supply Harvest Gourmet plant-based food alternatives at its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions and food and beverage outlets.

The agreement, which takes effect on Oct 1 and is valid for a year, allows RWG access to the full portfolio of Harvest Gourmet products.

RWG executive vice-president of sales, marketing and public relations Spencer Lee said the premier integrated resort is keen to grow its commitment towards sustainable futures and development.

“It is with this in mind that we are infusing elements of sustainability in our kitchens and bringing more plant-based foods to the table,” he said at the ongoing Genting SustainBiz F&B Expo.

Nestle Professional Malaysia Singapore head Yit Woon Lai said the company looks positive in collaborating with RWG to drive awareness of plant-based alternatives in the Malaysian food psyche and grow the meatless food segment. “Harvest Gourmet offers a viable alternative for increasingly environmental and health-conscious consumers looking to incorporate high quality all-natural plant-based ingredients into their diets.”

As part of its collaboration with Nestle, RWG has rolled out an extensive meat-free plant-protein menu from Sept 1 that utilises Nestlé’s plant-based solution, Harvest Gourmet, at most of its F&B outlets.

Meanwhile, RWG has also established a partnership with Aqina Farm, marked by the signing of a MoU on the second day of the inaugural Genting SustainBiz F&B Expo. The collaboration underscores RWG’s commitment to community development and environment through sustainable agriculture.

Aqina Farm, known for its halal-certified kampung chickens, employs an eco-farming system that uses chicken manure as organic fertiliser to enhance soil quality and produce high-quality MD2 pineapples. The method aligns with RWG’s objective of promoting sustainable food sources while supporting environmentally friendly practices.

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.

The partnership aims to empower B40 farmers by supporting Aqina Farm’s B40 Farmers Programme. This initative provides rural communities with training in sustainable farming techniques, enhancing their skills and economic stability.

A unique feature of the initiative is Aqina Farm’s buyback guarantee, which ensures a reliable market for the farmers’ produce, further promoting economic security. To date, the programme has trained 32 farmers, equipping them with essential resources for sustainable farming.

Moreover, the collaboration promotes sustainable agriculture and healthy living by making Aqina Farm’s MD2 pineapples available at selected RWG locations, fostering nutritional awareness among patrons and supporting local agriculture.

“We are thrilled to support Aqina Farm’s initiative to empower B40 farmers through sustainable agriculture,” Lee said

“By offering Aqina Farm’s MD2 pineapples and backing their training programme, we are reinforcing our commitment to community welfare and environmental sustainability. This partnership also echoes the government’s initiative to support the B40 community, ensuring inclusive growth and opportunities for all.”

Aqina Farm group managing director Wesley Tan Seah Ging said the company’s collaboration is a step forward in promoting sustainable farming practices and providing meaningful support to B40 farmers. “We look forward to a partnership that enhances community welfare and aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship.”