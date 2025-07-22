Govt reaffirms LPG subsidy for households and F&B businesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidy, ensuring continued support for households and small food and beverage businesses.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali dismissed rumours of subsidy removal, calling them misleading.

“The mandate given to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry is to address leakages like misappropriation and smuggling, not to withdraw or abolish the LPG subsidy,“ Armizan said during a Dewan Rakyat session. He was responding to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) regarding concerns over subsidy discontinuation.

Armizan clarified that while the subsidy primarily benefits consumers, micro and small F&B businesses serving the public will also retain access.

“The government remains open to allowing these businesses to benefit, but food prices must remain reasonable, not premium,“ he added.

To strengthen oversight, the government will amend the Control of Supplies Regulations 2021, formally recognising eligible businesses.

“These controls will ensure subsidies reach intended recipients—households and small traders,“ Armizan said. - Bernama