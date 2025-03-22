KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit is anticipated to trade within the 4.42–4.45 range against the US dollar next week, with short-term volatility contingent upon broader market dynamics.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan said the ringgit’s trajectory would be shaped by external factors, particularly United States (US) trade policy, China’s economic prospects, and global risk sentiment.

“With the US set to implement reciprocal tariffs on April 2, uncertainty persists and any deterioration in risk appetite may drive flows into safe-haven assets such as the US dollar, potentially limiting further ringgit gains,” he told Bernama.

However, Mohd Sedek said higher oil prices, supported by US sanctions on Iranian crude exports and OPEC+ production cuts, could offer some tailwinds for the ringgit, given Malaysia’s status as a net oil exporter.

Additionally, a sustained recovery in China’s economy could bolster regional sentiment and Malaysia’s export sector, further underpinning the currency.

The local currency ended the week at 4.4180/4220 against the greenback, improved from 4.4410/4455 the previous week.

The ringgit traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose versus the Japanese yen to 2.9574/9602 from 2.9809/9842 last week, gained against the British pound to 5.7151/7203 from 5.7404/7463 and increased vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7843/7886 from 4.8194/8243, previously.

The local note also traded higher against ASEAN currencies.

It appreciated versus the Singapore dollar to 3.3081/3114 from 3.3241/3277, edged up against the Thai baht to 13.0436/0608 from 13.1820/2020, was better vis-a-vis the Indonesian rupiah to 267.7/268.0 from 271.6/272.0 and firmer against the Philippine peso to 7.70/7.71 from 7.75/7.77 last week.