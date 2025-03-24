IJM launches Malaysia’s first AI-powered security robot

KUALA LUMPUR: IJM Corporation Bhd yesterday marked a new milestone in security technology with the official deployment of Malaysia’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered security robot at Menara Prudential in the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).

IJM group chief financial officer Datuk Edward Chong Sin Kiat said the initiative reflects the company’s vision to integrate AI into security operations, enhancing surveillance, efficiency and safety.

“This is the first AI-powered security robot being deployed in the country, and we hope there will be more to come.

“AI technology enables better surveillance, integrates with smart building systems, and allows security personnel to focus on ensuring people’s safety,“ he said at the launch here.

Chong noted that IJM has adopted AI-driven security without increasing security costs.

The AI-powered robot, named Co-Lab, is equipped with high definition cameras, advanced sensors and AI-driven analytics, providing 24/7 monitoring with enhanced coverage and reduced blind spots.

Co-Lab, developed by KABAM Robotics, has a battery life of seven hours per charge and features lift integration and site-map sharing capabilities, allowing it to navigate autonomously across multiple floors.

Chong highlighted that unlike traditional CCTV cameras, which have fixed angles, the AI-powered robot offers eye-level monitoring, providing a more precise field of vision which enhances risk detection.

“The robot can identify unauthorised individuals after office hours, detect smoking violations, and even monitor faulty escalators.

“Once an anomaly is detected, the system immediately alerts security officers for quick response.”

Currently, the company is testing the robot for indoor surveillance, with plans to extend its deployment to outdoor environments, he added.

He emphasised that AI-driven security aligns with global trends, as many countries are increasingly leveraging robotics to enhance safety and operational efficiency. – Bernama