SAG delivers 115% YoY growth in PBT to RM31.2m for 1H FY25

KUALA LUMPUR: Signature Alliance Group Bhd, a newly listed interior fit-out specialist, delivered profit before tax (PBT) of RM31.2 million for the first half (1H) ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), more than double the RM14.5 million recorded in 1H FY24, representing a robust 115% year-to-year (YoY) growth.

This was achieved on the back of higher revenue of RM265.3 million, up 104.5% YoY from RM129.7 million, while net profit increased 121% YoY to RM22.5 million from RM10.2 million.

For Q2 FY25, the group recorded revenue of RM118.1 million, PBT of RM10.2 million, and a net profit of RM6.8 million.

Excluding one-off initial public offering (IPO) expenses of RM2.4 million, adjusted PBT stood at RM12.6 million, reflecting an adjusted PBT margin of 10.7%.

The Group’s revenue in Q2 FY25 was entirely generated from the interior fitting-out services segment.

Key contributors included a commercial office property in Jalan Ampang (RM25.9 million, or 21.9% of Q2 FY25 revenue) and the completion of fit-out works for a commercial shopping mall property in Cyberjaya (RM23.9 million, or 20.3% of Q2 FY25 revenue).

On a half-year basis, revenue was primarily driven by projects in Bandar Baru Sri Petaling (RM57.3 million, or 21.6% of 1H FY25 revenue) and Cyberjaya (RM36.2 million, or 13.6% of 1H FY25 revenue).

Group CEO Darren Chang Chung Fei said the company delivered a strong YoY profit growth, with PBT more than doubling to RM31.2 million in the first half of FY25.

“This demonstrates the resilience of our business model and the strength of our project execution capabilities.

“Our earnings remain resilient, supported by a healthy unbilled order book of RM338.8 million.

“Importantly, our successful listing has placed SAG on a much stronger financial footing, with a net cash position of RM138 million that enables us to scale our capabilities and capture larger interior fit-out opportunities in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Following its successful IPO in June 2025, SAG’s financial position has been significantly strengthened, with cash and cash equivalents rising to RM185.8 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to RM37.0 million at the end of FY24.

The group reported a net cash position of approximately RM138 million after accounting for total borrowings of RM48.0 million.

Meanwhile, net assets per share tripled to RM0.32 from RM0.09 as of December 31, 2024.

This strong balance sheet provides the group with the flexibility to pursue larger projects, invest in capacity expansion, and support long-term growth.