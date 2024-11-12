SC, CGC to enhance access to capital market financing for MSMEs, mid-tier firms

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Credit Guarantee Corporation Malaysia Bhd (CGC Group) and CGC Digital Sdn Bhd to enhance access to capital market financing solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and mid-tier companies (MTC).

The three-year MoU aligns with the SC’s five-year roadmap to catalyse MSME and MTC access to the capital market (2024-2028).

The initiative leverages CGC Group’s expertise in financing guarantees and its established network in the MSME sector.

In a statement today, the SC said the key focuses of the collaboration include enhancing MSME and MTC access to capital market financing solutions via CGC’s imSME platform.

“The platform matches MSMEs and MTCs with Peer-to-Peer Financing (P2P) operators. The MoU aims to further expand this access by onboarding more P2P operators. Currently the platform offers products from six P2P operators,” it said.

The SC said the collaboration also supports MSME and MTC derisking of investments by providing credit guarantees, and extending credit guarantees to additional capital market solutions.

Since its inception in 1972, CGC has provided guarantee and financing worth more than RM98.31 billion, benefiting over 538,000 MSMEs.

SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi said the collaboration aims to connect MSME and MTC with capital market solutions designed to meet their financing needs. “By leveraging CGC Group’s credit guarantees, we can instill greater investor confidence, which in turn improves access to funding for these businesses,” he added.

CGC Group president and CEO Datuk Mohd Zamree Mohd Ishak said the collaboration seeks to unlock transformative growth trajectories while addressing barriers faced by unserved and underserved Malaysian businesses.

CGC Digital CEO Yushida Husin, stated, “This collaboration represents a pivotal step in enhancing imSME as Malaysia’s leading referral platform, transforming the digital funding ecosystem and driving greater accessibility for businesses nationwide.”

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Faiz, Mohd Zamree and Yushida.