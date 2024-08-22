SD Guthrie, TH Properties to develop Malaysia’s first Halmas-certified managed industrial park

PETALING JAYA: TH Properties Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lembaga Tabung Haji, is forming a joint venture with SD Guthrie Bhd for the development of Malaysia’s first Halmas-certified managed industrial park, situated on 464 acres of prime land in Bukit Pelandok, Negeri Sembilan.

Halmas is an accreditation given to operators of halal parks that comply with requirements stipulated by Halal Development Corp.

The venture will open new doors for businesses and investors. It is expected to attract local and international companies looking to leverage Malaysia’s global halal certification besides for businesses seeking a strategic location near major highways, airports, and seaports. The development offers connectivity and logistical advantages.

Positioned within the Malaysian Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0) economic corridor, the estimated market value of land for the development in Bukit Pelandok Estate is above RM220 million.

Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, TH Properties board member Datuk Wan Hashimi Albakri W.A.A. Jaffri said the strategic location, combined with its expertise in developing Halmas-certified industrial parks, will create a vibrant industrial ecosystem that attracts diverse businesses.

This development, he added will play a key role in supporting MVV 2.0, driving economic growth, and creating job opportunities.

The Bukit Pelandok Project and Techpark 3 are poised to become Malaysia’s premier halal hub, following the establishment of Techpark 1 and Techpark 2 in Bandar Enstek.

The new development will offer a variety of built-to-suit factories, including linked, semi-detached, and detached options, as well as vacant industrial plots tailored to diverse business needs. This project will seamlessly integrate sustainable practices and set new standards for the Bukit Pelandok community.

With a gross development value of RM1.4 billion, Techpark 3, launched in November 2023, is anticipated to achieve sales performance comparable to its predecessors. Techparks 1 and 2, are already operating at full capacity, hosting several multinational companies such as Kellogg’s, Ajinomoto, Coca-Cola, and Dutch Lady. Techpark 3 is expected to achieve full take-up for its 189-acre first phase this year, with strong interest from both local and multinational parties.

Techpark 3 will offer excellent connectivity and logistical advantages, making it an ideal location for businesses aiming to expand.

SD Guthrie Group managing director Datuk Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha said the collaboration with TH Properties aligns with SD Guthrie’s strategy to unlock the potential of its land while enhancing sustainable revenue streams for shareholders.

“The proximity of this development to the existing tech parks provides a unique opportunity for small and medium enterprises to benefit from facilities and business ecosystems already in place, while contributing meaningfully to the region’s economic growth,” he added.