Sekinchan landing port project launched, set to transform Sabak Bernam into fishery, tourism hub

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government has officially launched the Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port project, a landmark coastal infrastructure development that will anchor Sabak Bernam’s transformation into a hub for seafood production, maritime services and sustainable tourism.

The port forms a flagship component of the Sabak Bernam Development Area (Sabda), a key regional initiative under Rancangan Selangor Pertama, and reflects the state’s strategic shift to strengthen its presence across air, land and sea through balanced, interconnected development.

An initial investment of RM500 million has been identified for fishing-related infrastructure and improvements as part of the Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port initiative, which is scheduled to commence by the end of 2026.

This sets in motion a comprehensive transformation roadmap designed to uplift the region’s fisheries sector and position Sabak Bernam as a long-term economic growth centre on Selangor’s west coast.

The announcement was made during the official unveiling ceremony held at Pantai Redang, Sabak Bernam, officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and attended by state exco members, project stakeholders, representatives from state-linked companies and community leaders.

The project, led by Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) or MBI Selangor and funded via a public-private partnership model, will be developed by Sekinchan Development Holdings Sdn Bhd as the appointed master developer.

“This integrated port project marks a turning point for Sabak Bernam, from a support district to a driver of growth. It is about unlocking long-term value through infrastructure that empowers people, sustains livelihoods, and positions Selangor as a state that leaves no region behind. We are building a foundation that will benefit not just today’s generation, but those to come,” said Amirudin.

Occupying about 84 acres for Phase 1, which will span five years, 80% of the site lies over water. The Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port will feature a centralised jetty and fisheries complex, complete with fish grading, cold storage and preprocessing facilities.

It will also feature a fish auction hall and a commercial fish market, tide-adaptive docks and designated boat parking zones for uninterrupted operations, a modern boatbuilding and marine maintenance zone and a supporting logistics hub for seafood distribution and maritime services.

Furthermore, it will feature coastal enhancements, including a new public beach, retail amenities and serviced accommodations.

MBI Selangor Group CEO Datuk Saipolyazan M Yusop said that, in driving the overall Sabda initiative, he noted the significance of the Sekinchan project as part of the state’s delivery focus. “This project embodies the mission of Sabda, to bring catalytic, people-first development to underserved regions. MBI Selangor is proud to support an initiative that exemplifies what strategic, inclusive infrastructure can achieve.”

As part of that mission, the port is expected to generate direct employment opportunities through newly created economic activities, while significantly improving operational conditions for local fishermen through better facilities and infrastructure.

It will unlock Sabak Bernam’s untapped fisheries potential, strengthen the entire seafood value chain and support long-term industry growth.

The port will also enhance the district’s attractiveness as a tourism destination through upgraded public amenities, and open new channels for local entrepreneurs to promote and commercialise community-based products, reinforcing Sabak Bernam’s role within Selangor’s coastal economy.

Sekinchan Development Holding CEO Kau Git Kaur said the development was designed with real-world functionality in mind.

“This port is the result of thoughtful planning, years of feedback from the ground, and strong collaboration. Our goal is to deliver a facility that works for fishermen, for businesses, and for the next generation,” he said.

The launch of the Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port project marks a pivotal step in Selangor’s efforts to build a coastal growth engine that uplifts livelihoods, secures food production, and positions Sabak Bernam as a destination for trade and investment. It aligns with the Sabda framework to unlock underutilised land and marine resources through practical infrastructure, skill-building, and inclusive participation.