Selangor records RM182b international trade in first six months of 2025

SHAH ALAM: Selangor recorded RM182.2 billion in international trade for the January-to-June 2025 period, led by machinery and transport equipment (41.4%), manufactured goods (15.3%) and chemicals (12.5%).

State Executive Councillor for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Mohd Najwan Halimi said Selangor remained the third-largest exporter for the first half of 2025.

“As Malaysia’s most developed state, Selangor continues to be a leading driver of international trade,” he said at the launch of Selangor Export Day 2025 today.

Mohd Najwan pointed out exports from Selangor accounted for more than 20% of the nation’s total last year.

“This proves our capacity not only to serve as an industrial hub, but also as Malaysia’s gateway to global markets,” he said.

Mohd Najwan said the state government is committed to strengthening support for micro, small and medium enterprises so they can compete globally.

“Selangor is committed to ensuring MSMEs receive support in digitisation and e-commerce for borderless market access, sustainability so Selangor products meet global standards, efficient networks and logistics, and inclusive export financing,” he added.

The two-day event, organised by the State Economic Planning Unit and Selangor State Development Corporation in collaboration with Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), brings together more than 200 entrepreneurs and industry players. It is supported by Malayan Banking, Affin Bank, Redly and Exim Bank Malaysia, and serves as a platform to help MSMEs break into international markets.

Mohd Najwan said Selangor Export Day demonstrates the state government’s commitment to building a more inclusive, sustainable and competitive export ecosystem. “Selangor is now on a strong footing in export development, with more companies participating in Matrade programmes.”

Selangor’s trade performance in 2024 recorded total exports of RM357.06 billion, making it the third-largest contributor to national exports (23.7%) after Penang and Johor.

Meanwhile, Matrade deputy CEO (exporter development) Mansor Shah Wahid emphasised that Matrade will continue to act as a facilitator for exporting companies in Selangor through business-matching initiatives, export promotion and capacity building.

“According to Matrade’s Exporters Database as at July 31, 2025, a total of 13,314 local companies have registered with Matrade, of which 6,058 or 45.5% are companies from Selangor. Of this number, 5,524 (92%) are MSMEs, with the remainder comprising mid-tier and large companies,” he said.

Four companies were recognised as top exporters under Matrade and PKNS programmes: Bio Harvest Sdn Bhd, Aducktive Food Sdn Bhd, Bin Malek Global Sdn Bhd and Kimyra International Sdn Bhd in the MSME category, and SME Aerospace Sdn Bhd in the mid-tier companies category.

The final leg of the Export Day 2025 Series will be held in Negeri Sembilan on Sept 2 and 3 at Royale Chulan Seremban.