Senheng pushes for faster green tech adoption in Budget wishlist

PETALING JAYA: Senheng New Retail Bhd, a consumer electrical and electronics retailer, has called for the government to accelerate green technology adoption with Malaysians prioritising affordable and green living solutions.

Executive chairman and managing director Lim Kim Heng said the overwhelming demand for government rebates on energy-efficient appliances proves the public is eager to make these purchases.

“We hope to see more rebate funds, as well as personal income tax relief for solar adoption. These incentives will help ease the financial burden on families and stimulate the retail sector, while increasing technology penetration and greener practices,” he added.

With proven solutions such as affordable solar packages, energy-efficient appliances, and reliable after-sales service, he said, the company is well-placed to support the government to meet this growing rakyat demand through targeted incentives.

He also pointed out that despite steady economic growth, consumers remain cautious with spending while businesses also navigate rising operational costs.

“The retail sector must transition from traditional methods to a tech-driven model that prioritises efficiency and service. To address this, targeted tax incentives that encourage retailers to invest in AI and technology, alongside employee training. This will enable businesses to better meet consumer demands, pass on savings to consumers, and provide better services,” remarked Lim.

For many businesses, he said a slowdown in consumer purchasing and fierce e-commerce competition creates immense pressure and digital transformation is essential for survival.

“We value stronger collaboration opportunities with government agencies to extend the pioneering technology insights of our New Retail Model to the wider retail community. This public-private partnership will accelerate nationwide digital adoption and help ensure no business is left behind,” said Lim when outlining the Budget 2026 wishlist.

To address these challenges, he said the retail sector must transition from traditional methods to a tech-driven model that prioritise efficiency and service.

“AI and machine learning are essential tools for achieving this, enabling businesses to become more efficient, pass on savings to customers, and provide better services,” said Lim, adding that Senheng, as a leader in AI adoption within the consumer electronics retail industry, has seen firsthand how these investments can lead to operational excellence and better consumer experiences.

“We urge for targeted tax incentives to encourage retailers to invest in technology and employee training. This will enable businesses to better meet consumer demands,” he said, adding that the government’s focus on digital transformation is highly important.