Setel drives into EV charging, value-added mobility services to fuel continued user growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Setel Ventures Sdn Bhd, the company behind the Setel app, is pushing beyond petrol payments into wider digital mobility services such as seamless parking experiences and full electric vehicle (EV) charging integration as it targets continued user growth.

Chief product and technology officer Kok Chiann said the fuel and mobility app has grown to serve more than nine million users, backed by a net promoter score of 92 and a 4.9-star rating on both Google Play and the App Store.

“The plan is to encourage customers to adopt Setel by offering a range of seamless, value-added services beyond just fuelling and, in doing so, driving more traffic to Petronas stations as well. That is essentially the high-level objective,“ he told SunBiz in an interview on the sidelines of Automechanika Kuala Lumpur 2025 yesterday.

Kok said one example of Setel’s expanded offering is its fully automated parking experience at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“There is no action required from the user – simply drive in and drive out, and the payment is automatically deducted through the app.”

Kok said Setel is also fully integrated with Petronas’ clean energy subsidiary Gentari to allow users to activate and pay for EV chargers directly via the app. “Imagine coming to KLCC as an EV driver, your licence plate is scanned on entry, your parking is tracked, and your car is charged seamlessly, all within Setel.”

Kok said Setel is strategically positioned at the nexus of mobility and digital convenience, given that over 90% of Malaysian households own a vehicle and 95% have smartphones.

“The app is currently integrated across 1,100 Petronas stations, 1,500 convenience outlets and workshops, and over 2.5 million retail touchpoints nationwide. It also supports more than 600 online payment locations and 400 EV charging stations,“ he added.

Notably, 44% of EV users continue to use Setel for fuel purchases, which shows its ability to bridge the transition to electric mobility while retaining its core user base.

Setel uses data analytics to customise its marketing efforts based on where a user lives and how they fuel their vehicle, Kok said.

“We rely heavily on data to drive hyper-local targeting strategies. Customers in different states receive personalised communications and rewards tailored to their location and fuelling behaviour.

“For example, if a user is driving a luxury vehicle, the system recognises them as a higher-value customer, and we may offer a more attractive reward to encourage continued engagement. Conversely, a motorcycle rider would receive a different, more cost-effective incentive tailored to their profile.”

This approach helps optimise marketing spend and ensures a better return on investment, he said.

“We cannot adopt a one-size-fits-all strategy – it’s essential to right-size incentives and allocate spending wisely.”

Beyond marketing, Kok noted that Setel also leverages data to manage fraud risk and strengthen the platform’s cybersecurity. “We use data to support fraud prevention efforts, ensuring that we effectively address fraud risks, cybersecurity threats, and related concerns.”

With a vast vehicle-owning population and near-universal smartphone usage, Setel is ideally positioned to shape the future of mobility in Malaysia. Its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and seamless integration of new technologies such as EV charging ensures that Setel remains at the forefront of the country’s digital and automotive transformation.

Kok stressed that Setel is not just keeping up with the times – it is driving the change.

By supporting both fuel and EV customers and by offering a comprehensive suite of services across thousands of locations, Setel is making everyday mobility simpler and more convenient for Malaysians.

Setel will continue to lead the nation’s mobility revolution as it accelerates towards a greener future, Kok said.