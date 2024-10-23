SIBS 2024 Second Series kicks off

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2024 returns this week with its highly anticipated Second Series, running from 16 to 19 October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Following the success of the first series in July, which welcomed 8,550 visitors from 22 countries and generated RM12.2 billion in potential transaction value, this series continues to position Selangor as a premier gateway to Asean, fostering regional partnerships, investments, and economic growth.

The Second Series brings together a remarkable lineup of programmes, with more than 650 booths from various sectors and an expected turnout of 12,000 visitors from 18 countries. This event serves as a vital platform to promote cross border trade, facilitate networking, showcase innovations, and drive business expansion across Asean.

Key highlights of SIBS 2024 Second Series:

Oct 16, 2024:

The summit kicks off with the Medical Device Seminar (MDA) organised by Medical Device Authority, bringing together companies, industry representatives, and stakeholders to discuss regulatory updates and network within the medical device field.

Selangor Life Sciences Convention (SLC) is one of the programmes under SIBS 2024 Second Series that also introduces initiatives like the Selangor Lab Partnership Programme and the Selangor BioTech Accelerators Programme – focused on boosting the state’s life sciences sector. This event encourages collaboration between government, research, academia, and private companies.

With 74 exhibition booths, the convention is expected to draw key players from the life sciences industry.

At the same time, another key programme in the SIBS 2024 Second Series, the Selangor International Expo (F&B) – will kick off, celebrating the strong F&B industry presence in the region. With a total of 420 exhibition booths from the food and beverage industry and anticipating more than 140 international buyers in attendance, the expo is poised to enhance trade relations and partnerships in the Asean region.

SIE (F&B) 2024 also features 80 Thailand exhibitors showcasing their F&B related products and services. This Thailand Week @ SIE (F&B) is organised by the Royal Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur. In addition, SIE (F&B) also feature Malaysian exhibitors from Selangor, Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Perak, Kelantan, Negri Sembilan and Malacca as well as international exhibitors from Indonesia, China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Australia, Uganda, Kenya, Myanmar and others.

Oct 17, 2024:

The second day of SIBS 2024 Second Series will host the Selangor Life Sciences Synergy Conference (SLISS), delving into cutting edge advancements in precision health. This will be followed by the Selangor-Korea Sustainable Futures Seminar, with YAB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Datuk Menteri Besar Selangor as the guest of honour, which provide the intellectual discussion platforms for the industry players.

The evening of the second day will feature a special “In Conversation with YAB Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Datuk Menteri Besar Selangor” networking session, offering insights into his political career, leadership journey, and future vision for Selangor.

Oct 18, 2024:

A highlight of the third day will be the Special Cooking Demonstration featuring DYMM Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin, Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, alongside renowned chef YBhg Datuk Chef Ismail Ahmad. The event, part of the Selangor International Expo (F&B) segment, will also feature YABhg Datin Seri Masdiana Muhammad.

Oct 19, 2024:

The summit will conclude with the announcement of the participants of Selangor Accelerator Program (SAP), a flagship event under the Selangor Smart City & Digital Economy Convention (SDEC). Organised by the Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC), SAP has played a pivotal role in identifying and nurturing tech startups, significantly contributing to the development of Selangor’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, since its inception in 2018.

Other highlights of SIBS 2024 Second Series:

a) Selangor International Expo (F&B): This year, the expo features 420 booths from the food and beverage sector, showcasing a wide array of investment opportunities and innovative solutions aimed at enhancing the F&B industry in Selangor. In conjunction with the Selangor International Expo (F&B), the Selangor International Halal Convention (SELHAC), organised by HIS Toyyiba, also takes place. SELHAC is Selangor’s dedicated halal expo, focusing on halal certification, halal logistics, and digital innovation within the halal industry.

b) Selangor Life Sciences Convention (SLC): Featuring 74 booths, the SLC is a key platform for showcasing innovative products and services in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare.

c) Selangor Smart City & Digital Economy Convention (SDEC): Featuring 200 booths and addressing the future of digital transformation and smart city development in Selangor.

SIBS 2024 Second Series anticipates local and international trade visitors and buyers across all sectors and participation from 18 countries, making it a must attend event for business leaders, industry experts, and investors looking to expand their reach within Asean.

For more information about SIBS 2024, visit www.selangorsummit.com.