Signature International delivers strong Q1 FY25 performance, interior fit-out, modular solutions fuel expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Signature International Bhd posted strong financial performance for its first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), with revenue rising by 64.5% to RM247.5 million compared to RM150.5 million in Q1 FY24.

The group’s profit before taxation (PBT) more than doubled to RM32.8 million from RM13.3 million a year ago, driven by improved margins and contributions from equity-accounted associates.

The substantial revenue increase was primarily driven by the continued robust growth of the group’s interior fit-out segment, which contributed RM147.2 million, marking a notable increase from RM46.3 million in the same period last year.

This impressive growth was fueled by accelerated project execution and strong market demand, particularly within high-value residential and commercial developments.

The kitchen and wardrobe systems segments continued to deliver solid results.

The Corten brand recorded revenue of RM52.0 million, while the Signature brand contributed RM48.3 million.

Both segments benefited from strong project sales and a strategic focus on premium and niche markets, further boosting profitability.

Signature International group CEO KS Lau said the strong quarterly performance demonstrates the resilience and effectiveness of the company’s diversified business model, strategic market positioning, and operational capabilities.

“The notable growth, especially in our interior fit-out division, showcases our consistent ability to deliver high-margin projects and leverage Malaysia’s active property market.

“With our robust order book standing at RM1.23 billion, we remain optimistic about our continued growth prospects.

“Demand remains strong across our core business segments, positioning us well to maintain our growth trajectory.

“Our strategic priority continues to be enhancing profitability, operational efficiency, and reinforcing our market leadership,” he said.

As of March 31, 2025, Signature International’s order book remained strong, with RM244 million under the Signature brand, RM663 million under the Corten brand, and RM322 million in interior fit-out projects.

The group anticipates sustained positive revenue and profit performance, driven by steady project inflows and consistent market demand.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Signature International continues to integrate environmental stewardship, employee well-being, and governance excellence into its operations, aligning closely with Malaysia’s broader ESG objectives.

“As we progress through 2025, Signature International remains strategically positioned to capitalise on emerging growth opportunities, driven by our strong market reputation and comprehensive solutions.

“We are committed to delivering sustained value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike,“ Lau said.

Signature International is a subsidiary of Chin Hin Group Bhd, a Malaysian conglomerate listed on Bursa Malaysia, primarily engaged in building materials, construction, property development, and home and living solutions.

Chin Hin’s portfolio also includes other prominent companies such as Ajiya Bhd, Chin Hin Group Property Bhd, and Fiamma Holdings Bhd.