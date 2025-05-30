KOTA BHARU: The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) is offering Bumiputera entrepreneurs opportunities to participate in the Jelajah FAMA Pulau Pinang programme as a means to increase their income.

Penang FAMA director Mohd Hafiz Nurulhuda said the roadshow, which introduces signature products from the state, will enable entrepreneurs to promote popular local dishes, agro-food items, handicrafts, as well as Agro MADANI products.

“This initiative is part of the government’s strategic effort to strengthen the entrepreneurial network and expand market access for Penang-based entrepreneurs to other states, particularly the East Coast,” he told reporters after the Jelajah FAMA Pulau Pinang @ Kelantan event at the Rural Transformation Centre in Tunjong, here today.

Mohd Hafiz said this is the second leg of the roadshow after Melaka, and it will run for four days from May 29 to June 1, featuring 28 entrepreneurs from Penang.

“As the agency tasked with expanding the agricultural market, FAMA is committed to helping boost producers’ income while ensuring that agricultural products, especially floriculture, herbs, and agro-based industry goods, are more accessible, affordable and readily available to consumers,” he said.