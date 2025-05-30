Cops detain man for causing public disturbance in Brinchang

KUANTAN: Police arrested a man for causing a public disturbance in the Centrum area of Brinchang, Cameron Highlands, on May 28 (Wednesday).

Cameron Highlands police chief Deputy Superintendent Azri Ramli said they received a call regarding the incident around 11 pm on May 28.

“Upon arriving at the scene, a 42-year-old man was found to be acting aggressively. Efforts to calm him down were unsuccessful and we had to use minimal force, in accordance with the standard operating procedures, to ensure the safety of the public and officers,” he said in a statement today.

A background check revealed that the man had been reported missing in Bera since May 22, and preliminary investigations suggest that he is believed to be suffering from mental illness.

“After contacting his family, police brought him to the hospital for treatment, where he was confirmed to have mental illness. Following treatment, the man was handed over to his family and taken to Bera,” he added.

Meanwhile, Azri said police are tracking down an individual believed to have punched the man in a video that has gone viral on social media.