Sime Darby Property acquires full ownership of two logistics warehouses in Bandar Bukit Raja

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd has acquired two modern double-storey logistics warehouses in Bandar Bukit Raja, Selangor, for RM232 million.

The assets were previously owned by Sime Darby Property MIT Development Sdn Bhd, a 50:50 joint venture between Sime Darby Property and a Japanese joint venture comprising MBK Real Estate Asia Pte Ltd and a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd.

In a statement, Sime Darby Property said the acquisition consolidates its ownership of the strategically located and high-quality assets.

Group managing director and CEO Datuk Seri Azmir Merican said, “This acquisition aligns with our SHIFT25 strategy, which aims to transform Sime Darby Property into a diversified real estate company. By gaining full ownership of these modern logistics assets, we strengthen our industrial property portfolio, drive sustainable income growth,

and solidify our position in the fast-growing industrial and logistics sectors, positioning the group to capture new growth opportunities and achieve greater financial stability in an evolving market landscape.”

The warehouses, with a combined net lettable area of about 700,000 sq ft, are located in the rapidly growing Bandar Bukit Raja Industrial Zone in Klang, offering convenient connectivity and proximity to major transport routes and key business hubs. The two warehouses are designed to cater to a wide range of logistics and warehousing needs,

featuring modern specifications such as high ceiling heights, efficient layouts, and multiple loading docks.

The strategic location and modern infrastructure of these warehouses meet the growing demand for high-quality industrial spaces, driven by the expansion of e-commerce, increasing supply chain complexities, and businesses seeking facilities that support their operational efficiency.