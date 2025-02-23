Sin Hock Soon signs MoU for 40 more units of Scania Super trucks

PETALING JAYA: Sin Hock Soon Group continues to strengthen its position in the logistics industry by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Scania for an additional 40 units of Scania Super trucks.

The signing ceremony, held at the company’s new warehouse in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, included the official handover of three Scania Super trucks, part of the initial 10-unit purchase.

Sin Hock Soon Group general manager Shawn Yew formally received the keys to the trucks from Scania Southeast Asia solution sales director for trucks, Gary Chin, signifying the continued collaboration between both companies.

“We understand that our customers’ businesses depend on an optimal, seamless, and reliable logistics supply chain, and this is exactly what we strive to deliver. With the Scania Super trucks, we can provide exceptional service, as its robust 13-litre engine ensures maximum uptime while delivering an industry-leading 2,300Nm of torque at 900RPM, along with up to 8% fuel savings,” said Yew.

The Scania Super sets a new industry benchmark with the highest torque at the lowest revolutions per minute, delivering unmatched performance. Engineered for excellence, it features dual camshafts, optimised injectors, precision turbocharging and a state-of-the-art engine management system.

Chin said, “I would like to congratulate Sin Hock Soon Group for being at the forefront of driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. The Scania Super will continue to enhance profitability and sustainability for their business and customers. Additionally, safety remains a priority, as the Super now comes standard with side curtain airbags and a steering wheel airbag, alongside safety features like electronic brake system with anti-lock braking system and traction control, to ensure the safety of their drivers and other road users.”

With the addition of the Scania Super, Sin Hock Soon Group will gain access to a suite of Scania Digital Services, including a three-year fleet management system control package.

Sin Hock Soon Group began operations in the 1990s with a single truck transporting cargo within Peninsular Malaysia. Over the years, it has grown into the successful conglomerate it is today. With deep expertise in trucking and transport, the company continuously evolves through learning, improvement, and innovation to meet the changing needs of its customers. Its core services include cargo and tanker transport, container haulage, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, engineering, and leasing and support.