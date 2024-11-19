Sirim group CEO Datuk Indera Ir Dr Ahmad Sabirin appointed Asia-Pacific representative on Waitro Board

KUALA LUMPUR: Sirim Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Indera Ir Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad has been appointed as the Asia-Pacific Regional Representative on the Executive Board of the World Association of Industrial and Technological Research Organizations (Waitro) for the 2025/26 term.

This appointment was confirmed during the 27th Waitro General Assembly held in Nanjing, China.

Elected by the General Assembly for a two-year term, members of the Waitro Executive Board voluntarily guide and govern the association’s activities.

The board meets twice annually to set strategic directions, foster global collaborations, and oversee Waitro’s programmes and initiatives, ensuring they align with its mission to drive innovation and sustainable development worldwide.

Dr Ahmad’s new role signifies an opportunity to strengthen regional partnerships, enhance innovation efforts, and promote Sirim’s expertise on an international platform.

Sirim and its global counterparts will collaborate across borders to contribute to a vibrant innovation ecosystem that drives transformative technologies and creates lasting, sustainable impacts for societies and economies worldwide.

Sirim chairman Datuk Ir (Dr) Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi commended Dr Ahmad’s appointment to the Waitro Executive Board, which he describes as a proud moment for Sirim and Malaysia.

“This accomplishment reflects his exemplary leadership and highlights Sirim’s growing reputation as a key player in driving industrial innovation and sustainable development on the global stage,“ he said

Sirim remains dedicated to supporting innovation and sustainable development in alignment with Waitro’s vision, and this appointment reinforces its role as a leader in global technological advancement.