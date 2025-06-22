Skyline Optical Group appoints MPI Capital as financial adviser for proposed SGX listing

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian eyewear distributor Skyline Optical Group Sdn Bhd has appointed MCI Capital Sdn Bhd as financial adviser for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Skyline Optical Group founder Frian Lin said the proposed listing represents a pivotal milestone in the company's strategic expansion plans as it seeks to leverage Singapore's robust capital markets to fuel its next phase of regional growth.

“This is more than just a listing. It represents our commitment to establishing Skyline Optical as the premier B2B eyewear distribution platform across Southeast Asia,“ he said.

MCI Capital said that together with its experienced team of capital markets professionals, its role as adviser will include overall capital markets strategy, listing readiness, regulatory compliance, liaison with and coordination of professionals and assistance with capital structure optimisation.

MCI Capital chairman and partner Datuk Cannis Chan said Skyline Optical Group represents an established, profitable company with strong growth prospects that resonates with international investors, particularly on the SGX. “We are excited to work closely with Frian and his team to help unlock greater access to capital, enhanced brand visibility, and a robust platform for international expansion across the eyewear distribution sector.”

Skyline Optical Group has been a distributor of eyewear frames and sunglasses in Malaysia since 2008, fostering strong relationships with international brands and establishing a distribution network across the region. The company has demonstrated consistent growth through strategic expansion, including the establishment of J & J International Eyewear Sdn Bhd in 2022 and Tag Spec Sdn Bhd in 2023.

The company is evaluating the optimal listing structure and timeline, with the final decision to be made following the completion of due diligence processes and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant authorities.

“Further announcements will be made in due course to update stakeholders on the proposed listing timeline, structure and any related corporate developments,” Skyline Optical Group said.

In addition to the IPO adviser appointment, Skyline Optical Group and MCI Capital announced the launch of a joint corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative targeting the B40 income community in the Klang Valley.

The programme will provide 6,000 pairs of prescription glasses free of charge to underprivileged families, addressing critical vision care needs while demonstrating both companies' commitment to social impact alongside business growth.

“This CSR initiative reflects our belief that sustainable business success must be accompanied by meaningful community contribution,” said Lin.

Skyline Optical Group's business portfolio encompasses comprehensive eyewear distribution services, specialising in B2B wholesale operations for optical frames and sunglasses, serving retailers and optical chains across Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region.