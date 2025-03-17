Sustainable real estate development in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Solarvest Holdings Berhad, a clean energy solutions provider, has partnered with Exal Group, groundbreakers in sustainable real estate, to bring clean energy infrastructures to Exal’s architectural developments in Sarawak.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Exal’s Solcare sustainability efforts, an ambitious promise designed to improve the quality of life in the communities they have built, alongside their aim of continuing ESG excellence for the generations to come.

As Malaysia drives forward with its National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) 2030, environmental awareness is reaching new heights, the country is committed to reducing its economy-wide carbon intensity by 45% in 2030 compared to 2005 levels, aiming to have 31% of its national installed capacity mix be renewable energy by the second quarter of 2025.

In response to this growing demand for sustainable solutions, Exal has joined forces with Solarvest to integrate cutting-edge rooftop solar PV systems and green EV charging infrastructures into their developments.

This collaboration not only strengthens Exal’s commitment to a more sustainable living lifestyle, but also advances its Solcare’s sustainability efforts, which aims to reduce carbon footprints and foster a cleaner, greener Malaysia for generations to come.

To this end, Exal’s partnership with Solarvest marks a major step in adopting renewable energy solutions into modern architecture.

Beyond the high-efficient and durable rooftop solar PV systems, its green EV charging infrastructure is 100% powered by clean energy, further supporting the transition to a clean township through e-mobility.

By leveraging Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), the partnership also enables property owners to validate their commitment to 100% renewable energy consumption. These initiatives not only minimise energy consumption and reduce carbon footprints but also deliver significant cost savings for homeowners. Additionally, Solarvest’s advanced inverters and monitoring systems provide real-time performance data, empowering end-users to track energy output, charging efficiency, and environmental benefits.

Solarvest executive director and Group chief strategy officer Leon Liew shared: “As a leader in clean energy infrastructure, we prioritise ESG considerations in every aspect of project construction and development. This partnership with Exal represents our shared commitment to reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainable living. Being born and raised in Sarawak, I am proud to be part of the sustainability property development, driving Malaysia’s clean energy transition for a greener environment for the next generations.”

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, Exal has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GreenRE, Malaysia’s premier green certification body. GreenRE focuses on enhancing energy and water efficiency, reducing carbon footprints, and prioritising occupant well-being—ensuring Exal’s projects adhere to internationally recognised green building standards.

GreenRE-certified homes in Malaysia are up to 40% more energy-efficient than conventional homes, reducing environmental pollution by lowering reliance on fossil fuel-generated electricity while also enhancing water efficiency and using eco-friendly materials to minimise their carbon footprint. With GreenRE certification, properties can achieve up to 50% reductions in energy consumption and significantly lower operational costs, boosting their environmental value and market appeal for developers and homeowners alike.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. This partnership with Solarvest and our commitment to GreenRE certification reflects our vision for a future where sustainable living is accessible, practical, and impactful. Together, we are redefining what modern, sustainable real estate looks like in Malaysia,” said Exal Malaysia managing director Albert Ko.

Reaffirming his commitment to driving Malaysia’s transition toward a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future, Albert was also recently honoured with the prestigious Asean-Sarawak Business Excellence Award, recognising his leadership in driving innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in the region.

Under his stewardship, Exal Group has not only set new benchmarks in sustainable real estate development but has also played a key role in positioning Sarawak as a dynamic regional hub. This award underscores his commitment to aligning business excellence with Asean’s broader goals, particularly in advancing ESG initiatives and fostering long-term sustainable development.

Maybank echoes Exal Malaysia’s commitment in advancing sustainable real estate in Sarawak, and is ready to meet the growing demand for sustainable housing and other eco-conscious practices. Through solutions such as Green Home Financing, Home+Reno Financing, MyDeco Financing, and Solar Financing, Maybank empowers new and existing home owners to make environmentally conscious choices. This ecosystem of solutions form part of the bank’s long-term vision of becoming the sustainability leader in Southeast Asia in line with its mission of Humanising Financial Services.

By weaving Solarvest’s clean energy expertise into its developments and aligning with GreenRE’s rigorous standards, Exal is setting a new standard for sustainable real estate in Sarawak. These initiatives are not just about environmental responsibility; they also make economic sense by lowering energy bills and enhancing long-term operational efficiency.