Ops Metal key to restoring supply chain integrity and investment confidence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Steel Association (MSA) has emphasised the importance of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) “Ops Metal” in safeguarding supply chain integrity and reinforcing investor trust. The operation targets illegal scrap metal exports, which have cost Malaysia RM950 million in lost tax revenue over six years.

The MSA stressed that unchecked scrap outflows threaten industrial resilience, climate targets, and job creation. It urged stronger frameworks for transparent domestic scrap circulation to support low-emission steel production and circular economy goals.

“Multi-agency collaboration is vital to curb smuggling and align with Malaysia’s infrastructure and climate commitments,“ the MSA stated. The recent raids, including at NationGate Solution (M) Sdn Bhd, uncovered systemic tax evasion averaging RM160 million annually.

The steel sector, contributing 2.5% to GDP and supporting 112,000 jobs, faces supply shortages and inflated costs due to illegal exports. The MSA warned these activities jeopardise Malaysia’s Net Zero 2050 target and NIMP 2030’s green economy vision.

MITI’s actions against tariff circumvention were commended, with the MSA reiterating the need for market discipline to sustain economic stability and supply chain security. - Bernama