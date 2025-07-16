Blind runner completes 21km with family and friends’ help

THE spirit of a visually impaired man who successfully completed a 21-kilometre run has touched the hearts of many.

Through a video shared on Adry Fazmi’s TikTok account, it showed him running while being assisted by family members and friends throughout the event.

“With the right family, partner and circle of friends, nothing is impossible.

“As someone who is visually impaired, running 21KM felt like a dream that was out of reach. But with their support, I found the strength to keep moving.

“If you know someone who is struggling, please reach out.

“Your encouragement or just being there could be their pivotal moment.

“A huge thank you to my incredible partner, Alyaa, who was also our logistics shero, and to my best friends, the lovely couple @ammarnaimazmi & @Aida Shafit who were my guide runners,“ he said in the clip.

Many people flooded the comments section praising the man’s extraordinary spirit and the sincerity of his loved ones.

“You’re special for successfully completing the run and being surrounded by positive friends who gave encouragement, congratulations!” commented Zura Zainal.

“You’ve already won in life because you’re surrounded by such good family and friends, may you always be blessed,“ said Elle Kayu.

“Really moved by his spirit, congratulations to your family and friends who stayed until the finish line. Proud of all of you,“ replied Annurmrshamizie.