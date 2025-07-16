MCMC to enhance National Address System implementation until 2027

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is set to expand the National Address System (NAS) implementation over the next three years, aiming for full operational readiness by 2027.

This initiative follows a successful study phase conducted this year, which included forming a technical task force and launching pilot projects.

Ahmad Aswadi Yusof, head of MCMC’s Digital and Geospatial Innovation Division, outlined the roadmap for NAS development.

“In 2026, we will accelerate system development for pilot projects while establishing the NAS community and verifying data from key contributors. By 2027, the focus will shift to refining data quality and enhancing the application,“ he said during the 2025 National Address Conference.

Currently, Malaysia spends approximately RM700 million annually on location data sourced from external providers, often leading to inconsistencies. Ahmad Aswadi highlighted past inefficiencies, noting, “Previously, no system consolidated this information, resulting in unreliable addresses.”

A key challenge is the lack of standardized addresses, particularly in rural areas. Ahmad Aswadi cited an example where a parcel intended for Taman Bahagia in Kuala Lumpur was mistakenly sent to Taman Bahagia in Sandakan, Sabah, due to address duplication.

NAS will serve as the sole government-recognized address database, streamlining over 11 million addresses nationwide.

The 2025 National Address Conference features 15 presentations by local and international experts, with Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil officiating the event tomorrow. - Bernama