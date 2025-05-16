Strong investor demand sees Oasis Home Holding’s ACE Market IPO oversubscribed 1.55 times

KUALA LUMPUR: Omnichannel consumer lifestyle products marketer and seller Oasis Home Holding Bhd has generated positive investor interest for its initial public offering (IPO), which has been oversubscribed by 1.55 times ahead of its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

CEO Datuk Teoh Yee Seang said the positive response to the IPO reflects the market’s confidence in the company’s business model and growth strategy.

He said the oversubscription indicates a strong interest in its omnichannel approach and commitment to delivering value to customers and shareholders.

“We look forward to the next steps as we proceed with our listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia and continue to execute on our long-term strategy.

“With the retail and live commerce industries poised for continued growth, this is the ideal time for Oasis Home to capitalise on these market conditions,“ he said in a statement.

Oasis Home is primarily engaged in the marketing and selling of consumer lifestyle products under both its in-house and third-party brands.

By adopting an omnichannel marketing approach, the group utilises both online and offline sales channels to ensure a seamless and accessible retail journey for customers, strengthening the group’s position across a wide spectrum of consumer touchpoints.

Oasis Home offers a wide range of products, with approximately 5,228 stock keeping units (SKUs), of which approximately 2,233 SKUs are under its own in-house brands and approximately 2,995 SKUs are under third-party brands as of March 26, 2025.

The group’s IPO consists of 150 million ordinary shares, including a public issue of 100 million new shares priced at RM0.28 each.

This makes up 20% of the enlarged share capital and is expected to raise around RM28 million.

Additionally, 50 million existing shares—representing 10% of the enlarged shares—will be offered through a private placement to selected investors.

Out of the 100 million new shares offered, 25 million were allocated to the Malaysian public.

Oasis Home received 2,216 applications for a total of 38.67 million shares, valued at approximately RM10.83 million.

This reflects an oversubscription rate of 1.55 times.

The 10 million shares set aside for eligible directors and employees have been fully subscribed.

Under the private placement, 2.5 million new shares and 50 million offer shares set aside for selected investors have been fully taken up.

Meanwhile, the 62.5 million shares reserved for Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) have also been fully placed out, following the clawback and reallocation provisions outlined in Section 4.3.4 of Oasis Home’s prospectus dated April 25, 2025.

All successful applicants will receive a notice of allotment by May 23, 2025.

“To position ourselves to leverage this favourable outlook, a significant portion of our IPO proceeds will be dedicated to expanding our operations, particularly scaling up our live commerce channels and enhancing our operational infrastructure.

“We plan to allocate RM13.7 million (48.93% of proceeds raised) to expand our live commerce sales channels, including launching at least 5 new live commerce channels and expanding our team.

“Additionally, RM3.6 million (12.86% of proceeds raised) will be utilised in establishing our own fulfilment centre, while RM2.0 million (7.14% of proceeds raised) will be set aside for setting up our new headquarter,“ Teoh said.

According to the independent market research by Providence Strategic Partners Sdn Bhd, Southeast Asia’s live commerce market is projected to grow at a 2-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.5% to US$76.6 billion in 2027, from US$37.7 billion in 2025, driven by improved broadband penetration, widespread mobile device adoption, increased accessibility to digital payment methods, wider acceptance of digital payment methods, and more efficient logistics infrastructure.

Oasis Home is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Upon listing, the group will have a market capitalisation of approximately RM140.0 million based on the issue price of RM0.28 per share and the enlarged issued shares of 500.0 million Shares.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter, and placement agent for the IPO.

-end-