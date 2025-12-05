How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I started working at a relatively young age compared to my peers. Due to my lack of academic qualifications, I had to take on many odd jobs across various industries, always starting from the bottom. Over the years, I’ve met many leaders, each shaped by the industry they were in. While their styles varied, one thing remained consistent: the best leaders always lead by example. They don’t just give orders from behind a desk, they show you the ropes on the ground, like a general who fights alongside their soldiers. These leaders earned my respect through their actions. They became my mentors, and I’ve carried those lessons with me. I’ve since made it a point to lead the same way.

What traits do you look for in your talent, or how do you decide who is right for a job?

I like people who ask thoughtful questions, not just random ones, but the kind that show they’ve actually taken time to think things through. To me, that shows they’re not only hungry to learn, but also in the mindset of trying to solve problems. That kind of curiosity and initiative really stands out.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

I believe the partnership marketing industry is poised for continued growth. In 2024, a study indicated that only 16% of Malaysian consumers trust social media advertising, while 94% trust recommendations from friends, family, and influencers. This stark contrast highlights the shifting dynamics in consumer trust. Looking back, global affiliate marketing spending was approximately US$2.9 billion in 2015. By 2020, this figure has risen to around US$6.8 billion, and projections suggest it will reach US$15.7 billion by 2024. This growth trend highlights the rising importance of partnership marketing, as traditional brand ads take a back seat to peer recommendations, influencer endorsements, and media-driven influence. Our company provides leading technology to power this marketing channel, positioning us to scale successfully with our customers.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

I’m lucky enough to have worked with a number of startup entrepreneurs closely. If there’s one piece of advice I can offer, it’s: “Start with what you have and take action.” Start now, even if you don’t have everything figured out or all the resources you think you need. You can always improve along the way, but the most important thing is to take that first step. Don’t be afraid to fail.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

The tech revolution has already happened. As an ‘80s kid, I had the privilege of witnessing this transition firsthand. From gathering around an old TV to now seeing kids binge-watching content on streaming platforms. It used to be common for shops to only accept cash, but today, if they don’t accept e-wallets, they risk losing a significant portion of their business. Not long ago, companies were focused on digitalising and reskilling employees for e-commerce. Just a few years later, the conversation has shifted to mastering AI tools. We’re even seeing significantly more e-vehicle on the road now compared to 5 years ago. The tech revolution is already well underway, and it will only continue to accelerate from here.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

It’s been very significant. Throughout my career, I’ve worn many hats, and a large part of what I know and have learned comes from the guidance of my mentors. Each one has added a new layer to how I approach challenges and growth.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

I aim to play an active role in advancing partnership marketing in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asia region. I want to help elevate it to a more mature level, where it’s not just seen as a siloed approach used by the performance marketing team, but as a holistic strategy integrated across all stages of the marketing funnel. Partnerships should span from the top of the funnel, all the way through to repeat purchases, covering every part of the consumer journey and have it all attributed and data being analysed in a single system. While more mature markets like the US and China have already adopted this approach, many local businesses I’ve spoken with still operate in the old way where branding, programmatic, and performance marketing teams work in isolation.

Best piece of advice you ever got on your career.

The best advice I received came from a customer I had the privilege of working with. She shared that her approach to work and leadership is to give her best every day because she believes good work impacts not just the business but the people within it. For every employee, a family depends on them. If she fails, it’s not just the employee who suffers but their family too. Having been impacted by the 1997 financial crisis, where my father lost his job, I truly felt the weight of her message.

Most admired business leader? Why?

Truth be told, I admire many business leaders, each having achieved remarkable feats. But if I had to pick one, it would be Mr Lee Thiam Wah, the founder of 99 Speedmart. I’m particularly impressed by his resilience and unwavering persistence. He’s a great example of turning adversity into success. His business approach, which focuses on community, efficiency, and continuous improvement – deeply resonates with the operating principles we uphold at impact.com.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

I’m an avid reader of Marketech, Tech in Asia, and eMarketer. They offer great coverage of what’s happening across the industry. When I need research data or stats, Cube Asia is my go-to. And for more community-based insights, especially among performance marketers, I regularly check in on AffiliateFix and HelloPartner.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

There are many thought leaders whose intellect and ideas I deeply admire, but if I had to choose, it would be Niccolo Machiavelli—though I’ll need a time machine for that. Personally, I think his philosophy challenged the norms of his time. His ideas, once considered radical, have since been widely adopted by political leaders around the world, which proves they weren’t as wild or silly as initially thought. I’m particularly intrigued by what motivated him to challenge the status quo, especially during the 16th century, when society was far more conservative, and defying traditional thinking could have dire consequences.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? And what did you learn from it?

One of the biggest challenges I faced was losing my source of income just as I was expecting my first child. The pressure of being financially and mentally prepared to support my growing family was overwhelming. Not just both events happened at the same time, it’s the first time I’ve ever been made redundant in my career and being a parent too, and I had no idea how I was going to navigate through it. Though I eventually made it through, the experience taught me many valuable lessons. The key takeaway for me is the importance of continuous self-improvement. I realised that if I had focused more on learning new skills and adapting to the changing world, I might have been better prepared. It’s a reminder to never stop learning and to always be proactive in developing new skills throughout our lives.

What was the most outlandish business proposal you have ever heard of?

There is a sales pitch I’ve done for an affiliate marketing programme. The idea was to help the prospecting company expand into performance-based marketing for sustainable growth. Since it’s consumption-based, the marketing spend is directly tied to actual sales, i.e. the prospect only pays a commission for every successful sales referral. However, the prospect asked if there could be a 3-6 month trial period where they’d pay nothing, no commission fees, no service fees, absolutely nothing, basically means all costs borne by us, to prove what we pitched will work. While I understand their desire for proof, the essence of the pitch is already performance-based, meaning payment is tied to actual sales. So, I found the proposal quite outlandish.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

For me, it has to be artificial human parts, like the artificial heart. It was first invented back in the 1960s and has since gone through incredible advancements, saving the lives of patients with severe heart failure. I’m honestly amazed by what humans are capable of creating. While I admire how far medical technology has come, I can’t help but wonder, are we slowly moving towards a sci-fi future where humans are part machine? The idea is both fascinating and a little unsettling.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

I will give the honour to AirAsia. It’s homegrown and has become a symbol of the country’s global connectivity in aviation. AirAsia pioneered the no-frills budget airline model, encapsulated by its iconic slogan, “Everybody can fly.” While many know that the founder Tony Fernandes acquired the airline from DRB-Hicom for just RM1 with a RM40 million debt, what’s often overlooked is that AirAsia became profitable in just one year. A remarkable turnaround that is truly impressive.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ..

Working Backwards, co-authored by Colin Bryar and Bill Carr. It was recommended to me by my former boss, who also mentored me. The book provides valuable insights into Amazon’s work culture, especially their approach to leadership qualities. The language is straightforward and easy to understand, making it relatable to real-life business situations. More importantly, many of the tips and hacks are easy to implement and surprisingly effective. It’s not just a book full of ideas; to me, it’s more like a manual that has helped me solve real problems I’ve faced.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

I believe that climate change policies will increasingly drive businesses to adopt more sustainable and digital practices. As governments and organisations put pressure on companies to reduce their carbon footprints, we can expect a stronger emphasis on digital transformation. In fact, we’re already seeing government agencies adopting paperless, shifting to e-payments, and energy-efficient technologies. These digital initiatives not only contribute to sustainability but also help businesses streamline operations and reduce waste, which will be essential as climate regulations become stricter. In the future, companies that integrate sustainability into their digital strategies will likely have a competitive advantage.

What are the top three factors you would attribute to your success?

> Never assume, always ask if you’re unsure.

As we gain experience, it’s easy to let ego get in the way. But assuming we know everything, especially what we don’t, is dangerous.

> Get your hands dirty.

Stay involved in the work because industries and customer needs are constantly changing. By being on the ground and serving your customers directly, I stay connected to what’s happening in real time.

> Help your team members succeed.

Whether they’re peers or juniors, they’re never a nuisance, they’re assets. A strong, capable team is what turns dreams into reality.

Tell us a joke.

Four friends decided to rent a taxi together because they were intrigued by the potential for lucrative earnings as taxi drivers. On the first day, they didn’t get a single customer. The second day went the same way, and before they knew it, an entire week had passed and they still hadn’t made a single cent. Frustrated, the four friends decided to bring in their smartest friend to figure out what was going wrong. The smart friend arrived and figured out why: All 4 of them were in the same taxi.