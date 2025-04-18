How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

My life experience has definitely been a bit of a roller coaster – some days feel like a smooth ride, and others are more like freefalling. Through it all, I’ve learned that leadership is about embracing both the highs and the lows with grace. It’s not just about making decisions, but understanding people, listening actively, and fostering collaboration. Above all, I’ve embraced the mindset of never giving up – keep going until you’ve nailed it.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

I look for people who are curious, adaptable, and hungry for growth. While technical skills are important, emotional intelligence, communication, and a team-oriented mindset matter just as much. I value individuals who are humble yet confident, take ownership, and enjoy helping others succeed.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

Buckle up – change is coming fast. I foresee a strong drive toward technology and sustainability. Think robots, AI, and automation, but let’s not forget the human touch. I believe businesses will balance tech with empathy, creating people-centered organisations driven by purpose.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career or own business?

Build a strong foundation – develop key skills and relationships. Be bold, embrace failure, and take calculated risks. Surround yourself with mentors, stay curious, and remember that success isn’t just about profit – it’s about lifting others as you rise.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

Mentorship has been a game-changer. My Japanese mentor helped me face my weaknesses and guided me through complex decisions. His wisdom broadened my leadership perspective. I’ve adopted the Japanese mentorship approach – nurturing, guiding, and being open with the next generation.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received in your career?

Don’t take yourself too seriously. That advice helped me embrace imperfection and laugh through the messiness of life and business. The Japanese concept of wabi-sabi – beauty in imperfection – really resonates with me.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

Warren Buffett. Not just for investment tips – but for his long-term perspective, calm leadership, and fantastic sense of humour. I’d love to learn how he simplifies complex decisions and stays grounded.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced and what did you learn from it?

Navigating a major restructuring in my organisation. It was emotionally challenging and uncertain for many employees. I learned that transparent communication, empathy, and unifying the team around a shared vision are crucial during times of change.

What man-made innovation confounds you and why?

Quantum computing. Its potential is massive – it could revolutionise healthcare, finance, and cybersecurity. But it’s also incredibly complex, and its implications for society and data privacy remain uncertain.

Malaysia’s greatest brand?

Without a doubt – Ramli Burger. It’s more than just a burger – it’s Malaysian nostalgia. It resonates across generations and brings people together with its iconic flavour and humble roots.

A must-read for every business owner or manager is...

The Almanack of Naval Ravikant. It’s not just about wealth – it’s about creating value, building relationships, and living a fulfilling life. It offers a holistic mindset for success and happiness.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses in the future?

Climate policies will reshape business – new regulations, green practices, and a focus on sustainability. But I see it as an opportunity. Businesses can innovate, become more efficient, and lead with purpose while protecting the planet.