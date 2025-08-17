Sun Bus aims to be leading player in Asean EV bus market

JOHOR BAHRU: Sun Bus Tech Sdn Bhd aims to be among Malaysia’s top three bus manufacturers within five to 10 years and a leading player in the Asean electric vehicle (EV) bus market.

Its chief executive officer, Shyan Phang, said the outlook for Malaysia’s EV bus sector remains strong, driven by government plans to procure a further 1,100 units by 2030.

“At present, the EV bus market in Malaysia is fully dependent on government purchases. Last year’s tender for 250 units has been concluded, and more orders are expected annually. This presents a big opportunity for local manufacturers,” she told Bernama.

The Johor-based company has equipped its assembly facility with EV-specific infrastructure, including dual-gun direct-current fast chargers, portable chargers and special safety containers for battery storage.

“We also use Swiss technology for aluminium bus bodies, which are rust-resistant and can last 15 years to 20 years. The total life-cycle cost is lower than that of steel-bodied buses,” Phang said.

Sun Bus Tech plans to expand its EV bus market to Japan, Indonesia and Thailand, with market visits starting this month.

The company also works closely with chassis, battery and charger suppliers to improve efficiency, range and passenger capacity.

However, Phang said challenges remain, including high acquisition costs, insufficient charging infrastructure and limited range for long-distance operations. “For EV adoption to truly work here, infrastructure, policy and operator readiness must align. With continued government support, I am optimistic the industry will grow rapidly.”

She acknowledged that the main challenges to EV adoption in the Asean region are high costs, limited charging infrastructure and range limitations that do not yet meet the needs of tour or charter bus operators.

“For the tourism bus segment, EV is still not practical. Charging infrastructure needs to be addressed first. But I am confident that with government support, the public EV bus market will continue to grow,” Phang said.