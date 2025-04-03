Sundry shops seek extension to meet tobacco display ban requirements

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Associations of Malaysia (Fsgmam) is appealing to the Ministry of Health (MoH) to provide more time for the retail industry to comply with the implementation of the tobacco retail display ban.

Under the current Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), MoH has announced in October 2024 that the proposed measure is set to take effect on 1 April 2025.

Since the announcement, Fsgmam, representing more than 4,000 members with an estimated 10,000 sundry shops, has actively engaged with its members in the sundry businesses.

Many smaller sundry shop owners, especially those outside the Klang Valley, are facing challenges to implement the changes within the six-month timeframe.

Fsgmam president Hong Chee Meng said from its engagement sessions, the assication found that sundry shop owners need more time to transition and comply with the new requirement.

“Many of our members, particularly small shop owners, are facing real challenges in making the necessary changes within the current timeline.

“We are not avoiding compliance, but we would like to be given a more reasonable period to comply with the new requirements.

“The main challenge is the modifications to existing product shelves, adjustments to shop layouts, and additional storage solutions to ensure the products are not visible to customers.

“In addition, sundry shop owners also need more time to make necessary operational adjustments. These include training staff and workers on new compliance measures, ensuring proper signage is in place, and possibly restructuring counter or shop spaces to facilitate smoother operations once the tobacco display ban is enforced,” he said.

Hong said the six-month timeframe since the announcement of Act 852 is simply not sufficient for many smaller businesses.

“We urge the MoH to grant an extension to allow for a smoother and more effective transition,” he said.

Fsgmam and its members remain committed to working closely with the authorities to ensure compliance.

The association believes that by granting an extension, the MoH can support small businesses in their transition.