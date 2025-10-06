KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan Expo 2025 in Malaysia is set to take place from June 23 to 25, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Over 200 Taiwanese exhibitors will showcase their products and services, focusing on five key themes: AI & Industry 4.0, Health & Wellness, Green & Sustainability, Smart Lifestyle, and Culture & Tourism.

In addition to exploring 10 thematic pavilions and five featured industrial zones, trade visitors will have the opportunity to participate in one-on-one business matching, the AI Innovation Seminar, and various industry-related workshops and presentations.

The Expo aims to provide participants with the latest industrial trends, insights, and diverse business opportunities from Taiwan—all under one roof.

Participants who attended the official launch of the Expo 10 June 10 were treated to a sneak preview of the highly anticipated AI and advanced healthcare applications. The AI-driven medical innovations on display include V5MED Inc.’s AI-powered lung cancer detection systems and Alpha Intelligence Manifolds Inc.’s DeepXray AI-assisted diagnosis and monitoring devices for osteoporosis and degenerative arthritis.

Other notable technologies comprise CloudMile Inc.’s enterprise digital solutions with AI integration; InWin Development Inc.’s commercial water-cooled server designed with advanced heat dissipation to meet the cooling needs of high-load AI chips.

Unitech Electronics Co., Ltd showcased its rugged industrial PDA equipped with barcode scanning and RFID capabilities. Energy-saving building materials specialist Zirco Applied Materials Co. introduced its Uplus The One Solar Film, which boasts outstanding heat insulation properties that reduce air conditioning energy consumption by 18% and is already in use at Changi Airport, Singapore.

Other notable products include the Healthin Energy Wear from Healthin International Co., Ltd, halal-certified fruit and vegetable enzymes from Jialian Biotech Group, winter melon tea bricks from Forever Sweety Sugar Trade Company, and many more. The exhibits highlighted Taiwan's robust industrial strength and its diversity in healthcare, environmental protection, and cultural diversity, while allowing attendees to have first-hand exposure to the products and engage in dynamic exchanges with the exhibitors.

According to Keven Cheng, Deputy Executive Director of the Market Development Department at TAITRA, the Taiwan Expo in Malaysia has attracted over 1,200 Taiwanese companies since its launch in 2017. This annual event has been highly successful, drawing approximately 160,000 visitors and generating more than US$400 million in business opportunities. In today’s evolving global supply chain, Taiwan’s advanced technologies in AI, smart healthcare, and sustainability align closely with Malaysia’s development blueprint for the next phase of industrial growth towards net-zero emissions. There is significant potential for collaboration between both countries to build a sustainable, technology-driven future.

Phoebe Yeh, Representative of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Malaysia, stated that bilateral trade between Malaysia and Taiwan reached US$39.1 billion in 2024, marking a historic annual growth rate of 38.5%. Taiwan is Malaysia’s 4th largest trading partner, and its investment in Malaysia more than doubled year-on-year during the same period, reaching US$1.29 billion. This makes Taiwan the 7th largest source of direct foreign investment in Malaysia. Currently, over 1,700 Taiwanese companies have significant investments in Malaysia, underscoring the strong economic ties between the two partners.

At the launch ceremony, Mazlan Harun, Director of the China & Northeast Asia Section at Matrade, remarked that Taiwan’s expertise in semiconductors and advanced manufacturing aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation and move up the value chain. He emphasised that the Taiwan Expo provides an excellent platform for enterprises from both sides to accelerate business matching, deepen exchanges, and jointly explore opportunities in regional and global markets for mutual growth and shared prosperity.

This year marks the 8th edition of the Taiwan Expo in Malaysia, an event that has garnered overwhelming support from 26 trade associations and chambers, including the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM), the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), the Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SME Malaysia), and the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Malaysia (TWCHAM), among others. This strong backing from trade organisations reflects the deep grassroots ties between Malaysia and Taiwan.

During the launch ceremony, Datuk Ada Poon, National Vice President of the SME Association of Malaysia, remarked that Taiwanese companies are renowned for their technological innovation and adaptive management, qualities that have propelled them to become global powerhouses. The Taiwan Expo is poised to further enhance the competitiveness of companies from both countries and foster long-term cooperation. The enthusiastic participation of industry players is encouraging and is expected to elevate Malaysia-Taiwan economic and trade cooperation to new heights.