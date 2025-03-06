TechStore kicks off FY25 with RM14m turnover, RM109m order book

PUCHONG: Enterprise IT services provider TechStore Bhd delivered a turnover of RM14.0 million in the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), mainly from its maintenance and support services segment that accounted for 85.2% of the top line.

This included the provision of hardware, software and professional services for Intelligence Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) system, supply of Internet of Things (IoT) module and expander modules, and the supply of cameras and network video recorders.

There are no comparative figures for the preceding corresponding quarter and year-to-date results, as this is the second interim financial report being announced in compliance with the ACE Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia.

Net profit for the quarter came in at RM1.0 million, which included RM0.9 million of one-off listing expenses.

Managing director Tan Hock Lim said the company started the year on a firm note, backed by its healthy order book of RM109.1 million as of March 31, 2025, encompassing enterprise IT services for the government agencies and major infrastructure projects such as the LRT3 and the RTS Link.

“Subsequently, on May 8, 2025, we secured another new ICT maintenance contract from the Home Ministry valued at RM15.9 million, further strengthening our project portfolio.

“Our teams are focused on the successful execution of our ongoing projects. At the same time, we are actively pursuing new project opportunities, especially those larger-scale, more complex transportation projects in Penang and Johor.

“Our job pipeline remains strong, supported by a tender book valued at RM772.0 million as of 30 April 2025,” Tan said.

The group maintains a positive outlook, underpinned by Malaysia’s accelerating digital transformation and growing demand for enterprise IT services in the public and infrastructure sectors.

TechStore’s customised, localised solutions and strong market presence in these segments position the group well for continued growth.

Meanwhile, at the macro level, the group’s operations remain largely unaffected by international trade tariffs due to its domestic focus.

To recap, TechStore raised RM25.0 million in funds from its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on February 18, 2025.