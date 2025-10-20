Trinasolar to supply 50MW of high-efficiency solar modules to Mestron Energy projects

PETALING JAYA: Mestron Energy Sdn Bhd, the renewable energy arm of Mestron Holdings Bhd, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Trina Solar Co Ltd (Trinasolar), a leader in smart photovoltaic and energy storage solutions, to jointly advance Malaysia’s renewable energy capacity and accelerate the country’s clean energy transition.

Under the agreement, Trinasolar will supply 50MW of high-efficiency Vertex N-type solar modules for Mestron Energy’s upcoming renewable energy projects across Malaysia.

The partnership reinforces Mestron Energy’s commitment to supporting the National Energy Transition Roadmap and aligns with the government’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Mestron Holdings managing director Por Teong Eng said, “This partnership marks another important step in Mestron’s renewable energy journey. Collaborating with Trinasolar allows us to combine world-class solar technology with our local project expertise to deliver efficient, sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions. Together, we aim to contribute meaningfully to Malaysia’s clean energy ecosystem and the broader Asean renewable energy landscape.”

Mestron Energy has been expanding its footprint in renewable power generation, covering solar, biogas, hydro and energy efficiency solutions. Leveraging its strong engineering background and nationwide infrastructure network, the company aims to build a diversified renewable energy portfolio that supports Malaysia’s growing demand for sustainable energy infrastructure.

“We are pleased to partner with Mestron Energy to deliver advanced, cost-effective solar solutions that support Malaysia’s clean-energy ambitions,” Trinasolar’s Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa region vice-president Ku Jun Heong said, adding that their Vertex N modules are designed to maximise energy yield and help lower the levelised cost of energy.

As a pioneer in Malaysia’s pole manufacturing industry, Mestron Holdings has evolved from providing lighting and infrastructure solutions to becoming an integrated player in the renewable energy sector. The collaboration with Trinasolar – one of the world’s top solar technology providers with over 292GW of cumulative global module shipments by the close of March 2025 – enables Mestron Energy to deploy cutting-edge solar solutions and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a leader in sustainable energy development.