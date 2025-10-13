U Mobile signs 5G and 4G wholesale access agreement with Eastel

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, has signed a wholesale access agreement with Eastel, a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) from Anchor Communications which is set to launch in quarter one of 2026.

The five-year contract is U Mobile’s first 5G and 4G wholesale access agreement and will see the telco providing its next- generation 5G infrastructure and 4G network for data, voice and SMS services, as well as lend support to Eastel for international direct dialing, roaming and mobile number portability services.

U Mobile deputy CEO Kenneth Chang said, “U Mobile, as Malaysia’s newest 5G provider, is delighted to achieve another milestone by announcing our first 5G and 4G wholesale access agreement with Eastel, an MVNO that will be launching their services in the country early next year. This latest partnership marks the start of more 5G wholesale agreements to come, especially since our 5G network expansion will reach 80% CoPA by the second half of next year. With an award-winning 4G and next generation 5G network, we look forward to enabling more opportunities for telco players to tap into our advanced and future-proofed infrastructure, as well as operational expertise. This move also underscores our commitment to support the nation’s digital economy through greater market diversity and competition.”

Eastel executive director Aaron Lee said , “Eastel is honoured to be U Mobile’s first 5G and 4G wholesale partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone as we prepare to launch a new kind of MVNO, one that empowers Malaysia’s gig and creator economy. By leveraging U Mobile’s ultra-fast 5G and 4G network, we aim to support more niche and customisable data-intensive applications for the community. Together with U Mobile, we look forward to building a stronger, more connected Malaysia.”

With the wholesale access agreement in place, Eastel will leverage U Mobile’s next-gen 5G infrastructure and 4G network to deliver targeted mobile services and solutions tailored to their specific market segments.