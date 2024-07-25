U Mobile to roll out various initiatives in Sarawak

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile will roll out various initiatives in Sarawak beginning tomorrow, highlighting the telco’s commitment to Sarawakians.

As a start, in line with its East Malaysian expansion strategy, U Mobile will open its first full-service store in Sarawak at Viva City Mall in Kuching this weekend for customers in the state to enjoy the best of what U Mobile has to offer in terms of customer service as well as the company’s complete suite of products and services, including its latest U Home 5G bundle with Samsung 4K Smart TVs, supported by Malaysia’s No. 1 5G network at one central location.

To mark the store launch and to make 5G plans even more accessible, the first 250 customers who walk into the store to sign up for a device bundled with U Postpaid Borneo 68, U Postpaid 68 or U Postpaid 98 will be eligible for rebates of up to RM120, as well as other exciting free gifts (while stocks last). This promotion starts from today (July 26) 26 on a first come, first served basis.

Chief marketing officer Navin Manian said: “U Mobile believes that our latest U Borneo 5G range is very relevant to Sarawakians. To make it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy our complete range of products and services, we are delighted to open our first full-service store at Viva City Mall, Kuching. To further promote 5G usage, we are also conducting various trials as well as on-ground activities, to showcase the full benefits 5G technology can bring to our customers’ everyday lives.”

U Mobile has many plans in the pipeline for Sarawak to support customer experience. The telco revealed that it has increased its site count in Sarawak by over 60% in the last three years. The population coverage has also increased in the state by 19.5%, bringing U Mobile’s current population coverage in Sarawak to over 81%.

Beyond that, U Mobile is continuously improving connectivity for all Sarawakians as the telco was one of the first to partner with Sarawak Digital Economy Bhd on the Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication 600 (SMART600) project, spearheaded by the Sarawak state government, to expedite coverage to Sarawak’s rural population. Through SMART600, U Mobile hosted 4G Multi Operator Core Network technology on SMART towers, enabling operators to provide 4G service to underserved areas in Sarawak.

Apart from these initiatives, U Mobile is also a Platinum Sponsor for Sukma 2024, happening from Aug 17- 24 in Sarawak. The company will be showcasing innovations in 5G-Advanced at the biennial national multisport event.