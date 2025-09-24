U Mobile, ZTE to co-develop AI-enhanced 5G-A network solutions tailored for East Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions.

Under the MoU, U Mobile and ZTE will co-develop AI-enhanced 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network solutions that are tailored towards industry-specific requirements in East Malaysia.

U Mobile will leverage ZTE’s AI-enabled 5G-A technologies to address the diverse geographic and environmental conditions of the different economic sectors in the region, delivering stable coverage as well as reliable and high service quality, essential for businesses.

U Mobile and ZTE will also work together to develop an intelligent 5G-enabled industrial campus framework to accelerate industrial digitalisation. The companies will jointly identify pilot locations in East Malaysia to trial and verify the solutions, integrated with AI and network slicing to unlock smarter operations and enhance efficiency.

Ultimately, U Mobile and ZTE aim to create replicable deployment models of these intelligent campuses to further accelerate adoption across industries in East Malaysia.

“U Mobile is delighted to sign this MoU with ZTE to co-develop AI-enhanced 5G-A network solutions and establish intelligent 5G-enabled industrial campuses as it underscores our commitment to accelerating enterprise and industry adoption of 5G and 5G-A,” said U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen.

ZTE Malaysia managing director Steven Ge said they are committed to advancing AI-enhanced 5G-Advanced across East Malaysia’s diverse terrain and industries.

“We will bring our latest innovations – including 5G Advanced Native AI-based station connectivity with Smart Antenna Algorithm, alongside Intelligent Campus connectivity solutions – to deliver stable, high-quality networks for both enterprises and consumers.”