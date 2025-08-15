UMediC expands into medical services

PETALING JAYA: Penang-based UMediC Group Bhd, a medical devices marketing and distribution provider that also manufactures its own range of medical consumables, has launched a new business segment under medical services.

The strategic venture into medical services is part of UMediC’s vertical expansion into the medical healthcare services.

UMediC is synergistic, leveraging its existing business offerings to enhance its scale and active presence among hospitals and local healthcare providers.

The new segment will offer services such as a care centre providing post-recovery care, ambulance solutions equipped with the latest medical devices onboard, as well as establishing a learning centre offering training workshops to raise public awareness of medical healthcare and provide medical training to medical professionals.

UMediC executive director and CEO Lim Taw Seong said that with the launch of its medical services, the company is transforming its business by delivering a comprehensive spectrum of healthcare solutions aimed at addressing the gaps and pain points among local healthcare providers.

This includes the lack of capacity to cater to all patients, given that there are only a limited number of beds available.

“Rather than sending them home, we are offering them a place for post-surgical care, which also helps release the burden of working-class families who might not be able to tend to their needs.

“Aside from that, the ambulance service is also a key area that we have identified as a strong growth area for us, given that we can cross-sell to hospitals as a complete solutions offering equipped with our latest offerings under our marketing and distribution arm.

“Looking ahead, we see immense opportunities coming from this space. We expect to gradually see more contributions in tandem with the growing ageing population,“ he said at the launching event today.

Lim said that at the heart of UMediC’s manufacturing strength is its state-of-the-art facility in Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

The recent expansion with the addition of Plant 2 has increased total manufacturing space to over 50,000 square feet.

Combined with the upcoming ISO 5 cleanroom and sophisticated blow-fill-seal equipment, this positions the company at the forefront of global medical device production.

“Our pioneering centre of excellence and halal-certified facilities, along with our footprint in nearly 40 countries, enable us to deliver life-saving products that meet the highest standards of quality and safety,” Lim said.

In line with its growth strategy, UMediC has also expanded its role beyond manufacturing to provide direct services to end users. The UMC Learning Centre now offers professional medical training to ensure that personnel across the industry are equipped with the highest level of skills.

UMediC’s ambulance services are fully equipped to deliver rapid and high-quality care while integrating ambulance-specific medical products.

Complementing these is the UMC Healthcare Centre, staffed by professional medical and nursing personnel, including visiting doctors.

“Much like how working parents rely on daycare centres for their children, our healthcare centre offers a safe and professional environment for patients during the day while their families are at work,” Lim explained.

The launch was officiated by Penang State Exco for Youth, Sports and Health Daniel Gooi Zi Sen, Bukit Tambun State Assemblyman and Penang Development Corporation board membe Goh Choon Aik, UMediC chairman Datuk Seri Ng Chai Eng, Invest-in-Penang Bhd CEO Datuk Loo Lee Lian, UWC Bhd executive director and chief operating officer Datuk Lau Chee Kheong, Penang Mida director Muhammad Ghaddaffi Sardar Mohamed.