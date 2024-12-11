US medical device maker Dexcom opens Penang factory with RM2.83b investment

BATU KAWAN: US-based medical devices company Dexcom Inc has officially opened its manufacturing facility, also its first offshore manufacturing site outside the United States, in Batu Kawan, Penang.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the RM2.83 billion strategic investment will bring more than 3,000 jobs to the state, contributing to a workforce set to positively impact the lives of over three million people worldwide.

Dexcom, founded in 1999, is a global leader in continuous glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology for individuals living with diabetes.

“The establishment of this new facility highlights Dexcom’s continued commitment to take control of health through innovative CGM systems. It also reaffirms Penang’s reputation as a global hub for advanced technological industries, reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for high-quality manufacturing and innovation,” the chief minister said in his speech at the opening ceremony here today.

Chow said Penang is on the right path towards becoming the medical technology (medtech) hub of Southeast Asia by leveraging on the state’s over 50 years of industry excellence.

“Housing the largest number of medtech companies nationally and regionally, Penang remains a highly attractive location for its infrastructure availability and ecosystem that meet the needs of the medtech industry.

“For the past five years (2019-2023), Penang garnered a total of RM5.8 billion worth of investments in the scientific and measuring equipment sector, representing 45% of the nation’s total investments in this sector, involving 33 projects and generating an estimated 4,630 employment opportunities,” he said.

Dubbed the Silicon Valley of the East, Penang has the highest concentration of medical technology companies in Malaysia and Southeast Asia to date. – Bernama