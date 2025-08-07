Dewsbury-Hall aims to prove himself after Everton transfer

KIERNAN Dewsbury-Hall has vowed to “prove a point” after completing his £28 million move to Everton. The midfielder left Chelsea just one year after joining from Leicester in a £30 million deal.

Despite winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup under Enzo Maresca, Dewsbury-Hall found Premier League minutes hard to come by. The 26-year-old becomes Everton’s fifth summer signing ahead of their move to a new 53,000-seat stadium.

“I’m so, so excited to get started,“ Dewsbury-Hall said. “Just sitting here in the stadium, it’s unbelievable.” He added that the move “feels right” and motivates him to succeed.

Everton open their season at Leeds on August 18 before hosting Brighton at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium. - AFP