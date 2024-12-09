US’s Benchmark Electronics expands in Penang, opens its fourth facility

BATU KAWAN: United States-based multinational engineering, design and manufacturing services company Benchmark Electronics today opened its fourth facility in Penang with an investment US$20 million (RM86.6 million).

Benchmark Group vice-president Datuk Dr Bala Murugan said the facility, located in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, covers more than 8,000 square metres with space to expand at the site. With the new building, Benchmark Electronics will maintain more than 40,000 square metres of production space in Penang.

He noted that with the construction of the Penang facility, Benchmark Electronics, which now employs about 1,500 people in the state, will hire up to 200 people over the next few years.

“This will be Benchmark’s fourth facility in the region and will become a critical addition to existing facilities, allowing for vertical integration of key capabilities and will focus primarily on serving customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and commercial aerospace sectors.

“This marks a significant milestone, highlighting our advanced capabilities and our commitment to generating more business and employment opportunities in the area,” he said during the opening ceremony.

Bala said Benchmark Electronics is expanding its Penang facility to increase capacity for new and existing customers, supporting the anticipated growth of the semiconductor industry in 2025 while enhancing its vertical integration capabilities.

He pointed out that the expansion will enable Benchmark Electronics to improve operational efficiencies, uphold quality standards and accelerate time to market for customer products.

“Benchmark will offer advanced capabilities such as e-beam welding, large form factor 5-axis machining, type-2 cleaning and is establishing one of the largest welding and frame manufacturing centres in the region,” he added.

The new facility complements the company’s three other facilities in Bayan Lepas. – Bernama