Vape association seeks dialogue on ban proposal, notes MoH’s current regulations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) today raised concerns about the proposed ban on vape products, noting that the Ministry of Health (MoH) already has a strict approval process in place.

Mereca president Datuk Adzwan Ab Manas emphasised that MoH imposes a product registration fee of RM5,000 for each stock-keeping unit (SKU).

This means that companies with multiple product variations must spend thousands of ringgit to fulfil the basic regulatory requirements.

“Why should there be a ban on vape products when those that have undergone MoH’s stringent approval process are already in the market?

“The industry has complied with all conditions put forth by MoH, including safety testing, ingredient disclosure, quality control and proper labelling, all of which have significantly increased costs for businesses.

“Imposing a ban now will only undermine years of effort and the financial commitment that has already been made,” he said in a statement.

He added that a blanket ban would only punish legal businesses, even though they have invested millions of ringgit to meet government standards.

Adzwan also stressed that the real issue lies with the sale of illegal products that have not been approved by MoH, as well as the misuse of vapes by drug syndicates, which has tarnished the industry’s image.

MRECA has urged enforcement authorities under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), to intensify enforcement efforts.

“The government must act against irresponsible operators who disregard the law. It is unfair for the entire industry to suffer losses amounting to billions because of the actions of a few,” he added.

“Enforcement agencies need to intensify inspections, raids and penalties against illegal sellers. A ban not only punishes compliant businesses but also risks fuelling smuggling activities and the black market,” he added.

MRECA highlighted that its members have collectively invested millions of ringgit to upgrade facilities, conduct laboratory tests, and implement tracking systems to comply with government regulations.

This large-scale investment, Adzwan noted, should not be disregarded.

“If a ban is implemented now, this investment will vanish overnight, resulting in major financial losses, job cuts and the collapse of a regulated sector that has proven its readiness to comply with the law,” he said.

Nevertheless, he reiterated MRECA’s readiness to work with the government and regulators to enhance standards and enforcement further.

“The solution is not prohibition. The solution lies in cooperation, enforcement, and fairness. We must not undermine a regulated industry that has demonstrated its willingness to comply with the law and contribute responsibly to the economy,” he said.