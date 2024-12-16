Village Grocer brings premium supermarket experience to 168 Park Mall Selayang

KUALA LUMPUR: Village Grocer has opened

its 31st supermarket outlet is located within the new iconic 168 Park Mall in Selayang.

This new location will provide local residents and visitors with a modern shopping experience, showcasing Village Grocer’s commitment to offering the finest quality products and exceptional customer service.

Lot 168 Selayang Sdn Bhd CEO Edward Lum welcomed Village Grocer to 168 Park Mall Selayang, as the premium supermarket offering aligns perfectly with the mall’s vision of creating a modern, lifestyle-centric destination for the community.

“We are confident that this new partnership will enhance the shopping experience for our visitors and solidify 168 Park Mall as the premier retail destination in the area,“ he said in a statement.

The new 168 Park Mall Selayang supermarket marks an exciting milestone for Village Grocer as the brand continues to expand its footprint and bring its premium grocery offerings to more communities across Klang Valley.

Strategically situated within the modern and vibrant 168 Park Mall, the new Village Grocer location will serve as a one-stop destination for discerning shoppers seeking the best in fresh produce, high-quality meats, artisanal baked goods, and a wide selection of specialty and gourmet items.

The Food Purveyor group executive director Ivan Tan said this new location would allow Village Grocer to serve the Selayang community better, offering an exceptional shopping experience and product selection that Village Grocer is known for.

“Village Grocer’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of the new 168 Park Mall Selayang supermarket,“ he said.

The Food Purveyor CEO Kok Kian Kee said Village Grocer aims to provide a truly exceptional shopping experience that sets it apart from traditional supermarkets.

Village Grocer is committed to giving back to local communities as a homegrown brand.

It actively supports and sources from local farmers, small businesses, and local brands.

Village Grocer is also passionate about sustainability and has set a goal to be plastic-free.

Its environmental, social and governance efforts have earned Village Grocer several awards.