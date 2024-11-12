PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade reached a new milestone in October, recording sales of RM150.1 billion, reflecting an increase 5.5% compared with the same period last year.

The growth exceeded the 5% expansion in September, underscoring the sector’s resilience amid a stable economic environment.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM), the surge in sales was driven by strong performances across retail trade, wholesale trade and motor vehicles sub-sectors. Retail trade led the charge, growing by 7.1% to reach RM64.9 billion, while wholesale trade contributed RM66.3 billion, reflecting a 4.8% rise. The motor vehicles sub-sector also showed positive signs of recovery, with 2.7% growth to RM18.9 billion.

Highlighting the key drivers behind these results, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said: “Retail trade has demonstrated remarkable resilience, driven by broad-based growth across its segments. Sales in nonspecialised stores rose by 8.5% while retail sales of food, beverages & tobacco surged by 9%, reflecting strong consumer spending during the festive season.”

The October growth figures were influenced by seasonal factors, such as the Deepavali celebrations, school holidays and events such as the Agro Madani Mega Sales Road Tour, which boosted foot traffic in retail outlets.

Wholesale trade also demonstrated a better performance, with notable contributions from food, beverages & tobacco (up 8.9%), alongside gains in machinery, equipment & supplies (up 8.3%), and agricultural raw materials & live animals (up 7.9%).

Mohd Uzir said the wholesale trade sub-sector continues to be a cornerstone of the economy, driven by rising demand for essential and high-value goods.

He also pointed to the recovery in the motor vehicles sub-sector, which showed strong growth across various segments. Notably, sales, maintenance and repair of motorcycles achieved an impressive 20.7% year-on-year growth.

Additionally, sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles recorded significant increases, rising by 9.8% and 9.3%, respectively. The strong performance underscored the strength and recovery of the sub-sector, driven by heightened consumer activity during the school holidays, extended public holidays, and the festive season.

Internet retail sales continued their steady growth in October, with the retail sales index rising by 5.1% year-on-year, up from 3% in September. Adjusted for seasonal variations, the index saw a 0.5% increase month-on-month, reflecting sustained demand in the digital marketplace.

The volume index of wholesale and retail trade which, adjusted for price fluctuations, also grew by 5.1% compared with the previous year. Wholesale trade led the charge with a 6.1% rise, while retail trade followed at 5%. However, the seasonally adjusted volume index showed a slight dip of 0.01% compared to the prior month, indicating marginal shifts in market conditions.

Looking ahead, the wholesale and retail trade sector continues to play a vital role in Malaysia’s economy, supported by domestic demand and a favourable economic environment.

Mohd Uzir noted that resilient consumer spending has reinforced the sector’s growth trajectory.

“The steady performance of the wholesale and retail trade sector reflects Malaysia’s underlying economic strength. With continued support from government policies and vibrant consumer activity, we expect this upward trend to persist, driving further growth in the months ahead,” he said.